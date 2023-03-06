Filipino BTS ARMY marks J-Hope's birthday with donation to help feed 100k Filipinos

The energetic and mood-maker rapper of Bangtan turned 29 last February 18, prompting his fandom to make “Hobiuary”— or the fandom’s new term for the month of February— more meaningful by helping those suffering from involuntary hunger through the Hapag Movement.

MANILA, Philippines — BTS PH Army Pearls and Globe Rewards came together for a good cause in celebration of J-Hope's birthday last month.

In this partnership, the BTS Filipino fan base pooled their Globe Rewards points to donate to the Hapag Movement. Hapag Movement is Globe’s banner program that aims to address hunger alleviation and help create sustainable livelihood opportunities for underserved Filipinos. The program is mobilized through Ayala Foundation, Caritas Philippines, Tzu Chi Foundation, and World Vision Philippines.

Mirza Ann Barcenilla, Head and Founder of BTS Army PH Pearls, shared how the group’s love for J-Hope moved them to support the Hapag Movement: “We have witnessed J-Hope’s growth as a genius artist. He continues to learn and challenge himself, and we couldn’t be any prouder of him. That’s why this Hobiuary, we’re celebrating his birthday by giving back to the community."

“This is a continued commitment from Globe to deeply engage our dear customers with their passion while doing a Globe of Good through Hapag Movement,” said Mike Magpily, Head of Marketing Strategy at Globe.

Fans came together on March 3 to 5 at the Trinoma Activity Center as a way for them to create a meaningful send off for the idol as he recently announced his enlistment. A turnover ceremony was held at the end of the event, where a cheque from BTS PH Army Pearls under the Hobiuary fandom project was donated to the Hapag Movement. The donation period ran until March 5, 2023, with members of BTS PH Army Pearls able to donate their Globe Rewards points for as low as one point. Each point is equivalent to one peso.

The Hapag Movement is Globe’s unified fight against hunger that leverages digital platforms to encourage everyone to help–from individuals to multi-sectoral partners. The movement provides beneficiaries with supplemental feeding and livelihood training. These include technical and vocational training, upcycling programs for mothers, job placement initiatives for college scholars, capacity-building initiatives, and self-sufficiency programs. Donations to the Hapag Movement may be coursed through the GlobeOne app, GCash or via credit card.

Prior to this, the telecommunications giant and digital solutions platform recently signed a four-year partnership with the Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD) to raise funds for its hunger alleviation program, the Hapag Movement.

The deal was sealed in ceremonies held at The Globe Tower in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Taguig City. Formalizing the partnership were Globe group chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto, RCMBD charter president Marichelle Torres Ackerman, and Hapag Movement spokesperson and project manager for RCMBD Rachel Harrison. Kate Bellosillo, general manager of Kyani Philippines, a health and wellness company, and renowned chef Jessie Sincioco, president and CEO of The Manna Cuisine Corporation, joined them.

A total of P3 million was turned over to the Hapag Movement during the event. The amount included P1 million each from RCMBD, Kyani Philippines, and Ackerman in her personal capacity. From its initial P1 million, RCMBD is committed to raise a total of P10 million in funds for the Hapag Movement through various initiatives involving the different Rotary Clubs and its district, individual and corporate members nationwide.

“RCMBD will continue to mobilize its expansive network to raise funds for the Hapag Movement. That is our commitment in this partnership. We will do our best and work diligently to get the support that the Hapag Movement needs to help the hungry,” said Harisson.

“It has been three years since the pandemic struck and disrupted our way of life, including our livelihoods. Millions of Filipinos experience involuntary hunger even now, as they reel from the impact of the health crisis and recent economic shocks. Our partnership with Rotary comes at a crucial time as we hope to support more Filipinos in dire need. Together, we’ll be able to deliver life-enabling help to our kababayans,” Crisanto said.

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Jessie Sincioco, who has prepared meals for world leaders and the Pope, is set to cater for aP3,000-per-plate dinner sponsored by RCMBD and Kyani Philippines for 80 members and employees. Half of the proceeds from this dinner will go to the Hapag Movement.

“As a chef, my mission in life is to give nourishment to people. It is, therefore, a big honor to serve for the Hapag Movement. I’ve prepared tens of thousands of plates throughout my career as a chef. But the most important ones are those that serve to benefit our kababayans who struggle with involuntary hunger. It is, therefore, a great honor to serve the least and the hungry among our dear countrymen through the Hapag Movement,” said Chef Jessie.

The Hapag Movement is a united fight against involuntary hunger led by Globe that leverages partnerships to raise funds and deliver critical support for affected families. It aims to rally Filipinos behind a collective effort to feed the hungry and provide empowering livelihood training, as an estimated 15 million Filipinos continue to suffer from involuntary hunger.

The initiative, which aims to benefit 100,000 families through its four-year course, is in line with Globe’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, that highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development.

The movement has so far raised P13.5 million in donations through the help of partners Kumu, AMDOCS and the SM Advantage Card (SMAC). It has made an impact on at least 10,000 families through its mobilization partners the Ayala Foundation, Caritas Philippines, Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, and World Vision.

