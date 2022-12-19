Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo star as heiress and exorcist in 'Island'

Lee Da-hee and Cha Eun-woo battle demons and evil spirits in the upcoming drama "Island."

MANILA, Philippines — The teaser trailer and latest stills for the upcoming drama "Island" promises an action-packed horror mystery starring Cha Eun-woo as an exorcist and Lee Da-hee as an heiress/teacher.

Eun-woo, who has recently been to the Philippines for a fan meet, looked as handsome as always even in a priest garb. He is seen wearing a headphone while lighting a candle, seemingly waiting for something to happen.

It's just a costume for the Astro member as he plays Yohan, who gets assigned to Jeju Island, hence the title, to see to a case.

Da-hee, meanwhile, looked as polished and gorgeous as ever as heiress Won Mi-ho of the world-renowned conglomerate Daehan Group. She might have everything but she constantly looks for peace as someone who lives under the limelight. Apart from being an heiress, Mi-ho is also a fixed-term teacher.

She finds herself going to Jeju where her troubles start as demons are bent on attacking her.

This is where her and Yohan's paths cross.

"Island" also stars Kim Nam-gil, who has once played the role of a priest in the 2019 crime comedy drama "The Fiery Priest." His most notable role was Bidam in the 2009 hit sageuk "Queen Seondeok."

In "Island," he plays a mysterious guy who wields a small sword. In the flashback scenes, it is seen that he and Mi-ho had past lives.

Together, the three are expected to battle demons and evil spirits that threaten to spill their malicious deeds out in the world.

"Island" is an Amazon Prime Video original series that will premiere on December 30.

RELATED: Cha Eun Woo looks back on living in Philippines