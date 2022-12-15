WATCH: 'The Glory' trailer shows Song Hye-kyo set to challenge ex Song Joong-ki's drama

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming giant Netflix debuted today the trailer and key art for "The Glory," starring South Korean superstars Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

"The Glory:Part 1" is a masterpiece from writer Kim Eun-sook of "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "Mr. Sunshine" and director An Gil-ho of "Stranger."

According to Netflix, "The Glory:Part 1" has eight episodes, with 60 minutes per episode. The streaming label described its new opus as a "drama, coupled with revenge, bullying, childhood trauma and confrontation."

The story follows Dong-eun, starring Song Hye-kyo from "Descendants of the Sun," who has painful memories from bullying and school violence. Eighteen years later, her revenge begins by driving all the perpetrators and everyone around them to the brink of ruin.

Yeo-Jung, starring Lee Do-Hyun from "Sweet Home," is another victim of a miserable tragedy. Accidentally, or intentionally, Dong-eun and Yeo-Jung get tangled and conspire the revenge together.

As can be seen in the gripping teaser, Song Hye-kyo has showed her dark side, which was rarely seen before as she made a name through romantic comedies like "Full House" or heavy dramas like "Encounter." Her whole new level of acting and mystery in "The Glory" would surely poise a challenge in the ratings game alongside "Reborn Rich," starring her ex-husband and "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Joong-ki.

"The Glory" premieres on Netflix on December 30. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube

