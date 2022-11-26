^

Song Joong Ki revenge drama 'Reborn Rich' scores highest rating

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 12:09pm
Promotional poster for Song Joong-ki's hit drama, "Reborn Rich."
JTBC

MANILA, Philippines — Song Joong-ki's weekend JTBC drama, "Reborn Rich," has breached the two-digit ratings on only its third episode. 

Nielsen Korea reported that "Reborn Rich" recorded the highest nationwide rating at 10.826% during its third episode aired last November 20. The drama airs Friday to Sunday at 10:30 p.m. (Korean time). 

It tells the story of a deceased man wronged by a rich family who founds himself being "reborn" as the youngest grandson of the same family. 

Now living as part of the powerful Jin clan, Do-joon (Song Joong-ki) uses this opportunity to take revenge against the Jins' company, Sunyang Group. 

"Reborn Rich" is not only the Korean drama enjoying a double digit rating on weekends. 

Another Korean stalwart, Kim Hye-soo ("Signal," "Juvenile Justice"), is back on the small screen with aplomb via the tVN drama that airs at 9:10 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Hye-soo leads the cast of "Under the Queen's Umbrella," a 16-episode historical piece set in the Joseon era where she "polishes" naughty princes into "proper" royals worthy of the house and title. Its latest and 12th episode garnered 13.415% nationwide ratings. "Under the Queen's Umbrella" is scheduled to end its run on December 4. 

