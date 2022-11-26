Song Joong Ki revenge drama 'Reborn Rich' scores highest rating

MANILA, Philippines — Song Joong-ki's weekend JTBC drama, "Reborn Rich," has breached the two-digit ratings on only its third episode.

Nielsen Korea reported that "Reborn Rich" recorded the highest nationwide rating at 10.826% during its third episode aired last November 20. The drama airs Friday to Sunday at 10:30 p.m. (Korean time).

It tells the story of a deceased man wronged by a rich family who founds himself being "reborn" as the youngest grandson of the same family.

Now living as part of the powerful Jin clan, Do-joon (Song Joong-ki) uses this opportunity to take revenge against the Jins' company, Sunyang Group.

"Reborn Rich" is not only the Korean drama enjoying a double digit rating on weekends.

Another Korean stalwart, Kim Hye-soo ("Signal," "Juvenile Justice"), is back on the small screen with aplomb via the tVN drama that airs at 9:10 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Hye-soo leads the cast of "Under the Queen's Umbrella," a 16-episode historical piece set in the Joseon era where she "polishes" naughty princes into "proper" royals worthy of the house and title. Its latest and 12th episode garnered 13.415% nationwide ratings. "Under the Queen's Umbrella" is scheduled to end its run on December 4.

RELATED: Exes Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki star in upcoming projects about revenge