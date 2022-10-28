'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' most-searched K-dramas â€” study

'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' most-searched K-dramas — study

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix shows "Squid Game" and "All of Us Are Dead" are among the most-searched Korean shows on the internet, according to a new study.

Cybersecurity experts at VPN Overview analyzed a list of the most popular K-dramas to determine which shows internet users frequently search.

Survival series "Squid Game" topped the list with 14.7 million average monthly searches, around five times more searches compared to the show that follows it.

To date, "Squid Game" is still the biggest show on Netflix after raking in 1.65 billion view hours within a month of its September 2021 release; a second season has been greenlit and is set to start production soon.

“It is interesting to see how even one year after its original release, 'Squid Game' is still so popular all over the world,” said a spokesperson for VPN Overview. "[It is] continuing the ‘Korean wave’ that has been raging in the last few years.”

Zombie show "All of Us Are Dead" followed with 2.84 million average monthly searches, showing the genre still remains strong among viewers. "All of Us Are Dead" has also been renewed for a secon season by Netflix.

Rounding up the Top 5 are "Business Proposal," "True Beauty" and "Our Beloved Summer," the latter just missing the million mark for average monthly searches.

Shows that made it to the Top 10 include "Hellbound," "Itaewon Class" and "Hospital Playlist," with the oldest being the 2019 shows "Crash Landing On You" and "Love Alarm."

