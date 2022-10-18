^

Pambansang Kamao x Pambansang Krung-Krung: Manny Pacquiao, Sandara Park in 'Knowing Bros' episode trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 5:00pm
Manny Pacquiao and Sandara Park in the "Knowing Bros" episode trailer
MANILA, Philippines — Former senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao unleashed his fun self alongside K-pop star Sandara Park in an episode trailer for Korean variety show "Knowing Bros." Apart from this, he is also set to appear on another popular variety show, "Running Man." 

"Knowing Bros" features celebrities acting as high school students where "transferees" join in every week, and one episode will be graced by Pacquiao and Park.

The two-minute trailer sees Pacquiao squaring up as he says, "Who's the boss here? You're the boss?" and showing off his boxing skills that left his co-stars in awe.

WATCH: Manny Pacquiao and Sandara Park in 'Knowing Bros'

Such crazy antics carry on in a makeshift boxing ring, where Pacquiao and Park exchange finger hearts and show off their dance moves with the rest of the cast. One of the teaser's highlights was when Pacquiao punched balloons until they popped. Sandara, who stayed and became a star in the Philippines before becoming a member of the K-pop group 2NE1, helped translate for Pacquiao. The episode will air on October 22.

Pacquiao is also appearing as a guest on another hit Korean variety show, "Running Man," on October 23.

The Filipino boxing icon previously appeared in an episode of another Korean reality TV show, "Infinite Challenge," in 2017. 

Pacquiao is in South Korea promoting his upcoming exhibition charity match with Korean martial artist and YouTuber DK Yoo on December 11. — Video from Knowing Bros YouTube channel. 

RELATED: Sandara Park reveals ex-boyfriend's name in mukbang video

