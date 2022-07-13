TWICE members renew contract with JYP Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — All nine members of TWICE have renewed their contracts with their label JYP Entertainment, a representative for the agency confirmed, ahead of their initial contracts expiring later this year.

"TWICE and JYP agreed based on trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future,” the representative said in a statement to several media outlets, acknowledging the support both parties offered each other.

The contract renewal comes on the heels of JYP launching a full-scale expansion into the United States with its JYP USA arm and extending their partnership with US-based Republic Records to aid distribution for TWICE and other JYP groups like ITZY and Stray Kids.

After news of the renewal went public, the members of TWICE — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — expressed their gratitude on their social media platforms.

Fans of the group called ONCEs echoed the messages with words such as "TWICE forever," becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

Since debuting in 2015 TWICE has grown to become one of the most successful K-pop groups with over 10 million albums sold and is the first all-female group to have 20 of their music videos surpass 100 million views on YouTube.

The group is best known for their Korean singles such as "TT," "Fancy," "Signal," "Heartshaker," "Cheer Up," and "Scientist," as well as Japanese singles like "One More Time," "Candy Pop," "Wake Me Up" and their English single "The Feels."

TWICE is also one of the rare Kpop groups, and girl groups overall, to still consist of their original members since their debut.

