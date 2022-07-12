LIST: BTS projects to be produced by Disney

In this file photo taken on April 03, 2022 South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. K-pop supergroup BTS on June 14, 2022 announced they were taking an indefinite "hiatus" from one of the world's most popular acts to focus on solo pursuits.

MANILA, Philippines — Disney has signed a deal with Hybe, the company underwhich BTS' label Big Hit Music is a subsidiary, to produce projects about the K-pop super group.

The deal consists of five projects that "showcase creative excellence from South Korea’s music and entertainment industry,” three of which have been confirmed to involve BTS in some capacity.

The first of these is “BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA,” a 4K concert film of BTS' four-night performance in Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles last November, which was the group's first live show in two years outside of South Korea because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS began their "Permission to Dance On Stage" series in Seoul's Olympic Stadium, the venue of their last stadium concert in 2019, a month prior to Los Angeles, and ended it with four nights in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Though the group made some changes to the set list across its four nights in Los Angeles, mainstays included their hits "Dynamite," "Butter," "DNA," "Black Swan," "Fake Love," Life Goes On," "Boy With Luv," and of course, "Permission to Dance.

Megan Thee Stallion joined for a special performance of "Butter" on Day 2 while the entire series wrapped up with Chris Martin of Coldplay accompanying BTS for a special rendition of their collaboration "My Universe."

Second among the Hybe-Disney deal is “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star,” a docuseries about BTS' early days and their rise to global fame.

The docuseries will be composed of “unprecedented access” to music and footage of BTS since 2013, discussions of their lives offstage, and their thoughts and plans as they begin a new chapter. “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star” is currently set for a 2023 release.

Last but not least is “In the Soop: Friendcation,” which sees BTS member V, "Itaewon Class" star Park Seo-joon, "Parasite" actor Choi Woo-shik, singer-actor Park Hyung-sik, and rapper Peakboy going on a surprise trip together.

The four-episode program is an adjacent series to the "In the SOOP" shows that have starred BTS and fellow K-pop group Seventeen, following the groups doing similar activities outside of performing.

Disney will be releasing the projects on their streaming platforms which include flagship Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar for some Asian markets, and Hulu, where the megacorporation has a majority stake.

BTS announced last June that they would be taking an indefinite hiatus to focus on solo acts and other projects, but both Hybe and Big Hit have maintained the group is still together and will have activities in the near future.

