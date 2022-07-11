^

Korean Wave

Charlie Dizon happy for batchmate Chanty for being K-pop idol

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 1:42pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon was in cloud nine upon learning that her friend Chantal Videla, now known as Chanty, made her debut in the K-Pop world. 

During the recent press conference for "Beyond the Stars," Charlie said she witnessed Chanty’s journey so she’s proud of her friend. 

“Super happy ako na na-launch siya kasi 'yon din ang dream ko dati and nakita ko 'yung journey niya,” Charlie said.  

“Nag-message siya before at pinacheck sa akin 'yung inoffer sa kanya and then ngayon na-launch na siya, super saya. Ka-batch ko din siya nong ni-launch kami sa Star Magic in 2018,” she added. 

When asked if she’s still willing to become a K-pop idol, Charlie said she now preferred to be in a Korean drama.  

“Siguro ngayon kung bibigyan ako ng chance to be a K-pop idol, nahihiya ako kung kaya ko pa 'yung training nila kasi sobrang hirap. Pero if given a chance na ma-launch ako as K siguro more on K-drama,” she said. 

Charlie is part of ABS-CBN artists heading to the United States in August as part of the celebration of Star Magic’s 30th anniversary. 

Other celebrities who will perform include Zanjoe Marudo, Carlo Aquino, Kim Chiu, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Maris Racal, Andrea Brillantes, and more.

They will perform in Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, and in Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on August 14. 

