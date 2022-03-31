^

Korean Wave

Son Ye Jin admits Hyun Bin her first love

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 12:29pm
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.
The STAR, file via Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Korean drama star Son Ye Jin revealed that fiancé Hyun Bin is her first love. 

In her recent guesting in the Korean variety show "You Quiz on the Block," Ye Jin was asked who is her first love in real life. 

“My current love is my first love,” Son answered the host.

Son, who is dubbed as "The Nation's First Love," also said she wanted to hold on to the title "for as long as I possibly can."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@yejinhand)

 

“How much longer would I be able to hear people call me that? I do want to hear [the nickname] for as long as I possibly can, since I won’t be able to hear people say that kind of thing anymore once time has passed. By then, I think people will come up with another nickname for me that suits my age,” she said.

The K-drama superstars are reportedly getting married today in Seoul, according to multiple international media outlets.

The "Crash Landing on You" stars first announced their wedding plans on February 10, with Son Ye-jin posting a photo of a small wedding dress in an Instagram post and with Hyun-Bin sharing a special handwritten note via VAST talent agency. 

The two have been tight-lipped about their wedding ceremony, and the media reports about the nuptial event today are causing a craze on Twitter.  

RELATED: LIST: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding details

