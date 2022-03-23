Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun will deliver his congratulatory speech at the wedding of soon-to-be husband and wife Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

In a report by Korean media outlet Sports Donga, the “Arthdal Chronicles” star will be a reader in Korea's wedding of the year this month.

Jang and Hyun have been best friends for 17 years. The report added that Jang is also close to Son.

Apart from Jang, "Crash Landing on You" writer Park Ji-eun is also invited to the wedding.

Close friends of the couple in the K-drama world are also invited to the wedding, the report added.

Hyun's angency VAST Entertainment and Son's agency MS Team Entertainment did not confirm or deny the report.

“It is difficult to confirm. We ask for your understanding,” VAST Entertainment said.

Hyun and Son announced that they were dating on January 2021. A year later, they announced that they are getting married this month.

