^

Korean Wave

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 12:30pm
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun will deliver his congratulatory speech at the wedding of soon-to-be husband and wife Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. 

In a report by Korean media outlet Sports Donga, the “Arthdal Chronicles” star will be a reader in Korea's wedding of the year this month. 

Jang and Hyun have been best friends for 17 years. The report added that Jang is also close to Son. 

Apart from Jang, "Crash Landing on You" writer Park Ji-eun is also invited to the wedding. 

 

 

Close friends of the couple in the K-drama world are also invited to the wedding, the report added. 

Hyun's angency VAST Entertainment and Son's agency MS Team Entertainment did not confirm or deny the report. 

“It is difficult to confirm. We ask for your understanding,” VAST Entertainment said.

Hyun and Son announced that they were dating on January 2021. A year later, they announced that they are getting married this month.

RELATED: 'Isn't it destiny?': Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin wedding plans push 'Crash Landing on You' on top again

CLOY

CRASH LANDING ON YOU

HYUN BIN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'
42 minutes ago

LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 42 minutes ago
If there's one thing that the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead" (AOUAD) taught us, it is being resourceful when...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims
2 days ago

Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
Former K-pop band member Henry Lau released a statement of apology after some Korean netizens expressed their disapporval...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery
3 days ago

BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
BTS member Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin, undergone a successful surgery after injuring his left index finger, Big...
Korean Wave
fbtw
James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad
7 days ago

James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Photos and videos of actor James Reid and Momoland member Nancy McDonie circulated online, sparking dating rumors between...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-Pop's BTS back on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic
11 days ago

K-Pop's BTS back on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic

11 days ago
Tens of thousands of BTS fans were gathering in Seoul on Thursday for the K-Pop superstars' first live concert in South Korea...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Suga marks birthday with 100M Won donation for wildfire victims
12 days ago

BTS' Suga marks birthday with 100M Won donation for wildfire victims

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 12 days ago
Suga of Korean pop group BTS donated 100 million Won for wildfire victims in celebration of his 29th birt...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with