Korean Wave


'Money Heist' Korea releases title, teaser




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 12:07pm
 





'Money Heist' Korea releases title, teaser
“Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area” narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew – composed of top-class thieves – attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula.
Netflix/Released




MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix released a teaser of the upcoming series "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," Korea's adaptation of the hit Spanish series "La Casa de Papel."


“Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area” narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew – composed of top-class thieves – attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. 


The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.  


The special teaser illustrates the Professor – performed by Yoo Ji-tae – in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series. 


 




 


As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, unrevealing the Professor’s final choice to the viewers. 


Furthermore, along with Seon Woojin – Team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team performed by Kim Yunjin – the attractive visuals of each eight heist members along with their city-name alias are introduced: Berlin (Park Hae-soo); Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo); Moscow (Lee Won-jong); Denver (Kim Ji-hun); Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju); Rio (Lee Hyun-woo); Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon); and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).


Directed by Kim Hong-sun, the special teaser ignites curiosity and hype about how the global hit series “La Casa de Papel” will translate into the Korean context. 


The series will be released in 2022 only on Netflix.


