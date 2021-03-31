CHINESE NEW YEAR
Cast of Korean adaptation 'Money Heist' revealed
Combination photo shows Álvaro Morte of Spanish Netflix series "La Casa de Papel" or "Money Heist" and Yoo Ji-tae of 2019 Korean film "Money".
Netflix and Sanai Pictures Moonlight Film

MANILA, Philippines — It's a cast of seasoned lead and character actors for the Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish Netflix series "La Casa de Papel" or "Money Heist".

Leading the cast as The Professor is Yoo Ji-tae, the internationally famous actor who starred as the businessman out for revenge in Park Chan-wook's critically acclaimed 2003 noir crime film "Old Boy". 

Also included in the cast are Kim Ji-hun who previously appeared as the creepy yet gorgeous main villain to Lee Joon-gi in "Flower of Evil" and Kim Yunjin, more popularly known as Sun to international viewers of the American series "Lost". 

Kim Ji-hun is part of the Gang Members as Denver. Also part of The Professor's gang are Park Hae-soo (“Berlin”), Jeon Jong-seo (“Tokyo”), Lee Won-jong (“Moscow”), Jang Yoon-ju (“Nairobi”), Park Jung-woo (“Rio”), Kim Ji-hun (“Helsinki”) and Lee Kyu-ho (“Oslo”). 

Kim Yunjin plays the role of Seon Woojin, an inspector at the Task Force Team. Kim Sung-o is Cha Moohyuk, her partner in the team. 

Playing the role of the hostages are Park Myung-hoon (“Cho Youngmin”) and Lee Joobeen (“Youn Misun”). 

Netflix said that the Korean series is "set on the Korean peninsula, and the shows’ creators will breathe new life into the familiar storyline and bring the material afresh to global audiences with 12 episodes."

The series will be directed by Kim Hong-sun. He is known for directing crime dramas with a touch of fantasy such as "Black" (2017), "Voice" (2017) and "L.U.C.A: The Beginning" (2021). 

It will be written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae, and Choe Sung-jun. Production companies are BH Entertainment and Contents Zium. 

