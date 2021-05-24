







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
BTS' big Billboard Music Awards 2021 win is smooth like butter
Members of South Korean K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a press conference to promote their new single album 'Butter' in Seoul on May 21, 2021. 
AFP/Dong-A Ilbo 

                     

                        

                           
BTS' big Billboard Music Awards 2021 win is smooth like butter

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 3:10pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  For the sixth time, BTS proved its social media might as it once again took home the Top Social Artist award at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).



The K-pop supergroup garnered the most votes from all over the world, with the Army fandom leading the charge. They beat other nominees Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Seventeen and Filipino group SB19. They've been winning the category since 2017.  



BTS also won the other three categories they were nominated in: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for "Dynamite."



It was also the first time for the group to perform their latest, English single "Butter '' at the awarding ceremony livestreamed all over the world.



The Army fandom celebrated the group's recent feats including their high-profile fans the likes of Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga and award-winning author Paulo Coelho.



"I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire. The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc. and THEY WON!!!" wrote Coelho on May 22 on Twitter.



This was quoted and retweeted by Salonga. "Never eer be ashamed of being a fan of @BTS_twt!!! NEVER EVER!!! The boys are amazing, and yes, THEY WON!!!" the actress wrote.



"Butter," BTS' latest single, is now YouTube's most viewed video in 24 hours, having viewed over 133 million times, smashing BTS' own YouTube record for "Dynamite," which had over 101 million views in 24 hours.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
                                                      BTS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 One proud ARMY: Paulo Coelho congratulates BTS for breaking own record
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
One proud ARMY: Paulo Coelho congratulates BTS for breaking own record


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Brazilian author Paulo Coelho showed that he is a proud member of the BTS' ARMY, congratulating the Korean group after making...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What Ricky Lee learns from K-dramas that Filipinos could adopt
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
What Ricky Lee learns from K-dramas that Filipinos could adopt


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Even master storyteller Ricky Lee can't help but be bitten with the K-drama bug. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cop reveals being demoted after raising questions on 'Burning Sun' scandal
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Cop reveals being demoted after raising questions on 'Burning Sun' scandal


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
A former police officer released the "bomb" on April 28 after revealing that he was allegedly "demoted" when he raised questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: 57th Baeksang Arts Awards winners
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
LIST: 57th Baeksang Arts Awards winners


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
"The Penthouse" star Kim So-yeon, "Start-Up" heartthrob Kim Seon-ho, "The Uncanny Counter" star Yeom Hye-ran, and JTBC's psychological...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS graces 'Rolling Stone' cover, guests in 'Friends' reunion
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
BTS graces 'Rolling Stone' cover, guests in 'Friends' reunion


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
BTS is full of surprises this week. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
After 17 years, Korean actress, singer and 2NE1 member Sandara Park leaves her management agency, YG Entertainment. The...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with