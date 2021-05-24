BTS' big Billboard Music Awards 2021 win is smooth like butter

MANILA, Philippines — For the sixth time, BTS proved its social media might as it once again took home the Top Social Artist award at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The K-pop supergroup garnered the most votes from all over the world, with the Army fandom leading the charge. They beat other nominees Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Seventeen and Filipino group SB19. They've been winning the category since 2017.

BTS also won the other three categories they were nominated in: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for "Dynamite."

It was also the first time for the group to perform their latest, English single "Butter '' at the awarding ceremony livestreamed all over the world.

The Army fandom celebrated the group's recent feats including their high-profile fans the likes of Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga and award-winning author Paulo Coelho.

"I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire. The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc. and THEY WON!!!" wrote Coelho on May 22 on Twitter.

This was quoted and retweeted by Salonga. "Never eer be ashamed of being a fan of @BTS_twt!!! NEVER EVER!!! The boys are amazing, and yes, THEY WON!!!" the actress wrote.

"Butter," BTS' latest single, is now YouTube's most viewed video in 24 hours, having viewed over 133 million times, smashing BTS' own YouTube record for "Dynamite," which had over 101 million views in 24 hours.