LIST: Meet the cast of Netflix K-drama 'Vincenzo'

MANILA, Philippines — Song Joong-ki returns to being the tough guy after his hiatus in the Netflix fantasy series "Arthdal Chronicles" in 2019.

In the recently premiered "Vincenzo," Song Joongki is a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who is out to exact vengeance on an erring conglomerate. He is not the only one to look out for in this action-thriller. His co-stars in the show also led credible performances that will excite viewers. Find out where you've seen the cast of the drama.

Song Joong-ki

Images courtesy of Netflix As an extremely popular Hallyu star, you might have seen a few of Song Joong-ki’s dramas and movies. One of his most famous and swoon-worthy roles is Captain Yoo Si-jin from "Descendants of the Sun." In "Vincenzo," Song Joong-ki’s character is decidedly different and closer to an anti-hero. As a consigliere to an Italian mafia, Vincenzo Cassano has questionable ethics and no qualms about using evil tactics to punish evil people. You’ll be able to enjoy a different shade of sexy from Song Joong-ki.

Jeon Yeo-been

Images courtesy of Netflix "Vincenzo" is Jeon Yeo-been’s third drama, but she’s actually been in over 15 films. She rose in acclaim following her award-winning turn in the movie "After My Death." Also, she acted with Ok Taec-yeon before through "Save Me." Drama fans, however, might recognize her from rom-com "Be Melodramatic." Her nuanced portrayal of a woman who has post-traumatic stress disorder following her boyfriend’s passing proved she can be an absolute gem in a drama, too.

Ok Taec-yeon

Images courtesy of Netflix Ok Taec-yeon is more known for his masculine and caring characters who often fight against malicious characters or even ghosts like in "Bring It On, Ghost." The boyband-member-turned-actor will be able to showcase a cuter side of himself through his character Jang Joon-woo in "Vincenzo."

Kim Yeo-jin

Images courtesy of Netflix There’s plenty of formidable baddies facing Vincenzo and Hong Cha-young. Among them, Kim Yeo-jin portrays prosecutor turned lawyer Choi Myung-hee in "Vincenzo." Choi Myung-hee ends up becoming a senior partner at the law firm Hong Cha-young works at. While she will be an aggravating foe in this drama, Kim Yeo-jin has acted as plenty of warm-hearted characters like the thoughtful police officer Lee Hae-gyeong in "Extracurricular."

Kwak Dong-yeon

Images courtesy of Netflix Having debuted as a teenager, Kwak Dong-yeon usually portrays kind characters like friendly and compassionate teaching assistant Yeon U-yeong in "My ID Is Gangnam Beauty." He also recently showed a comical and touching cameo in "It's Okay to Not Be Okay."

Cho Han-cheul

Image Courtesy of Netflix Rounding out the group of evil opponents is Han Seung-hyuk who is the head of the law firm Hong Cha-young works at. Having strong ties with the prosecution and the media, Han Seung-hyuk is accustomed to winning cases for his wealthy clients. He utilizes underhanded methods to turn people who oppose him into dust. While his character might not be your favorite lawyer in "Vincenzo," Cho Han-cheul has played a wide spectrum of roles and you might recognize his sympathetic poetry-loving character from "Romance Is a Bonus Book."

"Vincenzo" airs new episodes every Saturday and Sunday available two hours after its Korean broadcast on Netflix.