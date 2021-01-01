KOREAN WAVE
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's agencies confirm their relationship
Scene from 'Crash Landing On You' shot in Lake Lungern in Obwalden, Switzerland
'Crash Landing On You' via TVN
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2021 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Crash Landing on You” co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are officially dating, representatives of the couple confirmed Friday.

“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship...We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future,” the former’s agency VAST Entertainment said.

Ye Jin's agency MS Team Entertainment shared this narrative, confirming that "the two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interested in each other and ended up dating."

This confirms the reports of Korean celebrity news portal Dispatch, which revealed that Hyun Bin and Ye Jin are its 2021 New Year’s couple.

The couple have reportedly been dating since March 2020, after their series together concluded.

"Crash Landing on You," which aired between December 2019 to February 2020, became the highest-rated tvN drama and one of the highest-rated South Korean dramas in cable television history.

It was also the most-search K-drama and series overall in the country this year, according to Google Philippines.

The hit series tells the story of South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri, who crash-lands in North Korea and into the life of army officer Ri Jeong-Hyuk.

