'Crash Landing One You': Fans celebrate most-searched seriesâ€™ 1st birthday

Scene from 'Crash Landing On You' shot in Lake Lungern in Obwalden, Switzerland
'Crash Landing On You' via TVN
'Crash Landing One You': Fans celebrate most-searched series’ 1st birthday
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Exactly a year ago, South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri crash-landed in North Korea and into the life of army officer Ri Jeong-Hyuk in the hit K-drama "Crash Landing on You."

Fans didn’t pass up the moment to pay tribute to the series on its first anniversary. It aired back on December 14 last year through tvN in South Korea and Netflix everywhere else.

 

 

Apart from being the highest-rated tvN drama and one of the highest-rated South Korean dramas in cable television history, "Crash Landing on You" was the most-search K-drama and series overall in the country this year, according to Google Philippines.

Lead actor Hyun-Bin was particularly nailed into our memories, evidenced by his inclusion in Google Philippines' most-searched male personalities in 2020, only behind Kim Jong-Un and Joe Biden. 

Here’s what viewers fondly remember about the show.

Seri’s choice fashion

 

 

Reunification

 

 

North Korean squad goals

 

 

Border-crossed lovers

 

 

The ‘what if’

 

