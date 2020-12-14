'Crash Landing One You': Fans celebrate most-searched seriesâ€™ 1st birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Exactly a year ago, South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri crash-landed in North Korea and into the life of army officer Ri Jeong-Hyuk in the hit K-drama "Crash Landing on You."

Fans didn’t pass up the moment to pay tribute to the series on its first anniversary. It aired back on December 14 last year through tvN in South Korea and Netflix everywhere else.

Apart from being the highest-rated tvN drama and one of the highest-rated South Korean dramas in cable television history, "Crash Landing on You" was the most-search K-drama and series overall in the country this year, according to Google Philippines.

Lead actor Hyun-Bin was particularly nailed into our memories, evidenced by his inclusion in Google Philippines' most-searched male personalities in 2020, only behind Kim Jong-Un and Joe Biden.

Here’s what viewers fondly remember about the show.

Seri’s choice fashion

We can’t celebrate cloy’s anniversary without appreciating our fashion icon Yoon seri ???? #crashlandingONEyou pic.twitter.com/jpteP1Qqr4 — ???? (@syjsnowball) December 13, 2020

Reunification

CLOY is our home; our warmth in the coldest of nights, a source of hope in the most uncertain times, the pillar that brought all of us closer than ever.



This show is the best gift to us fans so today, we will celebrate its love and light. #CrashLandingONEYou pic.twitter.com/zfc4jBivfP — EdelweissPH (@EdelweissPH_FC) December 13, 2020

North Korean squad goals

the solid north korean squad we all loved and we all missed. Cloy is not complete without them! ?????#CrashLandingONEYou pic.twitter.com/XFELzsHxr7 — ?crissa (@yourkdramabae) December 13, 2020

Border-crossed lovers

Happy 1st Anniversary to Crash Landing On You and on this iconic scene ????



It has now 1.6M views ???? #CrashLandingOnYou #CrashLandingONEYou pic.twitter.com/KCCnimM1sh — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) December 13, 2020

The ‘what if’