^

Sports

Monton tests mettle in historic UCI road world championships stint

Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 10:32am
Monton tests mettle in historic UCI road world championships stint
Mary Joyce Monton
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Mary Joyce Monton makes Philippine cycling history as she competes in the Women Elite race of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships Sunday, September 27 (Manila time), in Montreal, Canada.

The Los Angeles-based Monton, 29, is the reigning PhilCycling National Championships road champion and was also the individual time trial and criterium gold medalist two years ago.

“I’m excited about racing in the world championships, but it would be a difficult race with the world’s elite racing,” said Monton, whose participation is supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee headed by Abraham Tolentino and the Philippine Sports Commission chaired by Patrick Gregorio.

It will be a tough 180.10-km race with Monton facing the likes of Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Paula Blasi (Spain), Franziska Koch (Germany), Kim Le Court (Mauritius) and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium).

Tolentino said it would be a tough race for Monton as she’s up against the world’s best.

“We wish her good luck, but her participation along is already a milestone in itself,” said Tolentino, also the president of PhilCycling, from Nagoya in the 20th Asian Games.

A total of 141 riders from 56 countries are on the start list. (Pool story)

CYCLING

MARY JOYCE MONTON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala tormentor out of Singapore Open after ball hit to the head

Eala tormentor out of Singapore Open after ball hit to the head

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala’s tormentor in the Singapore Open, Tatiana Prozorova, has been withdrawn from the WTA 500 tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
While the spotlight belonged to Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana put on his own quiet show on the sidelines of a gigantic...
Sports
fbtw
Huge turnout expected in 'Run For Your Life' race

Huge turnout expected in 'Run For Your Life' race

20 hours ago
Hi-Precision Diagnostics is putting health and fitness in the spotlight with the launch of Hi-Precision Diagnostics: Run For...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton gives thumbs up to Gulf GPs despite Iran conflict

Hamilton gives thumbs up to Gulf GPs despite Iran conflict

2 days ago
Lewis Hamilton said he hopes that this year’s Formula One world championship will conclude with its two races as scheduled...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing mixed results: Ogayre advances, Pasuit falls

Boxing mixed results: Ogayre advances, Pasuit falls

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
From a mere escape in preliminary round, Junmilardo Ogayre came back hungry, angry, and precise, picking apart Nepal’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pack of Wolves howls, growls

Pack of Wolves howls, growls

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
To the sound of Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like a Wolf” inside the Rainbow Hall of the Nagoya General Gymnasium,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala pumped up for Asiad drive

Eala pumped up for Asiad drive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
All set for the 20th Asian Games, Alex Eala is embracing the challenge of playing her part in Team Philippines’ hunt...
Sports
fbtw
Sanchez: Sorry no medal, but I&rsquo;m not done

Sanchez: Sorry no medal, but I’m not done

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
No medal. No podium. But no backing down either.
Sports
fbtw
Historic silver for 3x3 belles

Historic silver for 3x3 belles

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
For a Gilas Pilipinas contingent reeling from the heartbreak of the lost jewel in 5-on-5 basketball, this silver glitters...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with