Monton tests mettle in historic UCI road world championships stint

MANILA, Philippines — Mary Joyce Monton makes Philippine cycling history as she competes in the Women Elite race of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships Sunday, September 27 (Manila time), in Montreal, Canada.

The Los Angeles-based Monton, 29, is the reigning PhilCycling National Championships road champion and was also the individual time trial and criterium gold medalist two years ago.

“I’m excited about racing in the world championships, but it would be a difficult race with the world’s elite racing,” said Monton, whose participation is supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee headed by Abraham Tolentino and the Philippine Sports Commission chaired by Patrick Gregorio.

It will be a tough 180.10-km race with Monton facing the likes of Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Paula Blasi (Spain), Franziska Koch (Germany), Kim Le Court (Mauritius) and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium).

Tolentino said it would be a tough race for Monton as she’s up against the world’s best.

“We wish her good luck, but her participation along is already a milestone in itself,” said Tolentino, also the president of PhilCycling, from Nagoya in the 20th Asian Games.

A total of 141 riders from 56 countries are on the start list. (Pool story)