KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Pinay K-pop trainee Charlie Dizon shares K-drama picks
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2020 - 10:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon admitted that she admired K-pop girls who know how to rap.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Charlie said she loves K-pop members who rap.

“Mahilig po kasi ako sa mga rap na part sa Korean songs. Naastigan kasi ako pag babae yong nagra-rap. So ussually sa mga girl group ayon po talaga yong nagugustuhan ko, yong mga rapper,” said the former K-pop trainee.

Related: WATCH: 'Four Sisters Before The Wedding' star Charlie Dizon on K-pop training with Momoland Nancy

The “Fan Girl” star also recommended K-dramas “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” and “Record of Youth” for K-drama lovers. 

“Yong 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' napanood ko na po. Sobrang ganda, sobrang gusto ko yong character ng babae don. And yong 'Record of Youth' po for me sobrang relatable siya kasi about showbiz industry din siya e, kung ano yong mga storya sa industriya so noong napanood ko yon sobrang nakaka-relate talaga ko,” she said.

Charlie stars in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2020 Black Sheep entry “Fan Girl,” the first movie starring Paulo Avelino as himself and with Dizon in the titular role. It had its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival from October 31 to November 9, the only Filipino film in Tokyo Premiere 2020 section.

RELATED: WATCH: Charlie Dizon gives tips to learn Korean fast

CHARLIE DIZON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
2 hours ago
WATCH: Charlie Dizon gives tips to learn Korean fast
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon gave tips for Filipinos who are willing to learn the Korean language.
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
'Peace and respect': Chito Miranda defends Filipino K-pop fans from haters
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda defended Filipino K-pop fans who are getting bashed for listening to their music after...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
2 days ago
WATCH: 'Four Sisters Before The Wedding' star Charlie Dizon on K-pop training with Momoland Nancy
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon shared her training experience on being a K-pop artist in South Korea.
Korean Wave
fbfb
3 days ago
BLACKPINK, Ivana Alawi, Marcelito Pomoy top YouTube Philippines’ 2020 lists
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
As BLACKPINK released their first full studio album this year, Filipino Blinks showed their support by streaming their music...
Korean Wave
fbfb
5 days ago
'BTS Bill' to postpone K-pop stars' military enlistment
By Kata Dayanghirang | 5 days ago
The South Korean parliament passed a bill on December 1 that would allow uber-popular K-pop stars to postpone their military...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
5 days ago
Blackpink embodies Globe's 'world-class connectivity' as new endorsers
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
The record-breaking girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is known for its group and individual brand...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with