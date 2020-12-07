WATCH: Pinay K-pop trainee Charlie Dizon shares K-drama picks

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon admitted that she admired K-pop girls who know how to rap.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Charlie said she loves K-pop members who rap.

“Mahilig po kasi ako sa mga rap na part sa Korean songs. Naastigan kasi ako pag babae yong nagra-rap. So ussually sa mga girl group ayon po talaga yong nagugustuhan ko, yong mga rapper,” said the former K-pop trainee.

Related: WATCH: 'Four Sisters Before The Wedding' star Charlie Dizon on K-pop training with Momoland Nancy

The “Fan Girl” star also recommended K-dramas “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” and “Record of Youth” for K-drama lovers.

“Yong 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' napanood ko na po. Sobrang ganda, sobrang gusto ko yong character ng babae don. And yong 'Record of Youth' po for me sobrang relatable siya kasi about showbiz industry din siya e, kung ano yong mga storya sa industriya so noong napanood ko yon sobrang nakaka-relate talaga ko,” she said.

Charlie stars in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2020 Black Sheep entry “Fan Girl,” the first movie starring Paulo Avelino as himself and with Dizon in the titular role. It had its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival from October 31 to November 9, the only Filipino film in Tokyo Premiere 2020 section.

RELATED: WATCH: Charlie Dizon gives tips to learn Korean fast