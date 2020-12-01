KOREAN WAVE
Blackpink embodies Globe's 'world-class connectivity' as new endorsers
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Worldwide K-pop sensation Blackpink is set to further its global reach as the newest brand endorser of Globe, the telecommunications company confirmed Tuesday.

“Having BLACKPINK join the Globe family is proof that we won’t stop bringing the world into our customers’ homes. BLACKPINK being one of the world’s biggest groups has a huge following in the country. We want to bring our customers nothing less than the best in entertainment,” Globe President & Chief Executive Officer Ernest Cu said.

The record-breaking girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is known for its group and individual brand value in Korea as well as in the international scene.

“In line with Globe’s mission to bring world-class connectivity to its customers, it follows through by also bringing in brand ambassadors of the same caliber,” the company said in its release.

Globe is set to release more surprises featuring the K-pop group, asking fans to stay tuned to its social media channels.

Previously, boy band BTS was rumored to be launched as Globe’s brand endorsers early next year, which the company has since denied.

