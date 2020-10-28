Korean actor Park Seo-Joon
Park Seo-Joon via Instagram
K-ilig: Park Seo-Joon is newest face of Smart
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 3:31pm
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Park Seo-Joon is the newest brand ambassador of Smart Communications, the telecommunications company confirmed in a Wednesday virtual conference.
Prior to the announcement, Smart hyped fans on social media with brief appearances of the K-drama star in a series of teasers showing only his profile.
According to Smart’s panel, the actor’s teasers with him speaking Filipino only took a single take.
Seo-Joon will endorse Smart’s latest prepaid data promo “Giga K-Video” that comes with free Viu Premium.
