K-ilig: Park Seo-Joon is newest face of Smart

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Park Seo-Joon is the newest brand ambassador of Smart Communications, the telecommunications company confirmed in a Wednesday virtual conference.

Prior to the announcement, Smart hyped fans on social media with brief appearances of the K-drama star in a series of teasers showing only his profile.

According to Smart’s panel, the actor’s teasers with him speaking Filipino only took a single take.

Seo-Joon will endorse Smart’s latest prepaid data promo “Giga K-Video” that comes with free Viu Premium.