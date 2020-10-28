KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
K-ilig: Park Seo-Joon is newest face of Smart
Korean actor Park Seo-Joon
Park Seo-Joon via Instagram
K-ilig: Park Seo-Joon is newest face of Smart
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Park Seo-Joon is the newest brand ambassador of Smart Communications, the telecommunications company confirmed in a Wednesday virtual conference.

Prior to the announcement, Smart hyped fans on social media with brief appearances of the K-drama star in a series of teasers showing only his profile.

 

 

According to Smart’s panel, the actor’s teasers with him speaking Filipino only took a single take.

Seo-Joon will endorse Smart’s latest prepaid data promo “Giga K-Video” that comes with free Viu Premium.

K-DRAMA PARK SEO JOON SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
2 hours ago
K-ilig: Park Seo-Joon is newest face of Smart
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Prior to the announcement, Smart hyped fans on social media with brief appearances of the K-drama star in a series of teasers...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
5 days ago
How Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk prepped up for new K-drama ‘Start-Up’
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
“I look at them on-screen and I think to myself, I hope that the world remembers these two beautiful and sparkly people...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
12 days ago
WATCH: Blackpink gives Filipino Blinks a shout out
12 days ago
Netflix's first K-pop documentary, "BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky," charts the meteoric rise of the South Korean four-member...
Korean Wave
fbfb
13 days ago
FULL LIST: Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 days ago
Post Malone, the most-nominated artist in the Billboard Music Awards 2020, emerged as the big winner of the night after clinching...
Korean Wave
fbfb
13 days ago
Kathryn Bernardo shares reaction upon meeting Lee Min Ho virtually
13 days ago
"I’m pleased to be part of this story and play a role in uplifting spirits and sharing more happiness with my fans and...
Korean Wave
fbfb
14 days ago
LIST: These K-drama characters are bad — or so we thought
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 days ago
Whether it’s because of a redemption arc or a revelation about their dark past, we decided to give these would-be villains...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with