Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri and Hyun Bin as Capt. Ri Jeong-hyuk in the hit Netflix original series 'Crash Landing on You.'
Netflix/Released
Insider sources confirm: Hyun Bin to crash land in Philippines soon
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 7:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will have something to look forward to amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic as South Korean star Hyun Bin is planned to visit the country in the coming months as new Smart Communications endorser, if travel and quarantine restrictions permit, insider sources exclusively told Philstar.com.

The K-Drama star — forever etched into our memories with lead roles in series like "Crash Landing on You," "Secret Garden" and "My Name is Kim Sam-soon" — has a contract appearance locally in the coming months, insiders told Philstar.com.

Late Wednesday, telecommunications company Smart "Rivealed" that "The Captain" is coming in a now-viral video teaser, referring to the North Korean character we all fell in love with.

“Yes. Hyun Bin it is. Ad online and tv will breakout on Monday, June 1, around noon,” Smart Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan confirmed in a follow-up tweet.

Insiders confirmed that Hyun Bin signed with Smart in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: 'Crash Landing On You' star reportedly donates 200M Won to fight COVID-19

Sandara Park plays cameo in K drama with 'Crash Landing on You' star

