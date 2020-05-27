Insider sources confirm: Hyun Bin to crash land in Philippines soon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will have something to look forward to amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic as South Korean star Hyun Bin is planned to visit the country in the coming months as new Smart Communications endorser, if travel and quarantine restrictions permit, insider sources exclusively told Philstar.com.

The K-Drama star — forever etched into our memories with lead roles in series like "Crash Landing on You," "Secret Garden" and "My Name is Kim Sam-soon" — has a contract appearance locally in the coming months, insiders told Philstar.com.

Late Wednesday, telecommunications company Smart "Rivealed" that "The Captain" is coming in a now-viral video teaser, referring to the North Korean character we all fell in love with.

The Captain is coming. Watch out for the big RiVeal. pic.twitter.com/jlaAja5CBa — SMART (@LiveSmart) May 27, 2020

“Yes. Hyun Bin it is. Ad online and tv will breakout on Monday, June 1, around noon,” Smart Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan confirmed in a follow-up tweet.

Yes. Hyun Bin it is. Ad online and tv will breakout on Monday, June 1, around noon. Go go go Smart! — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) May 27, 2020

Insiders confirmed that Hyun Bin signed with Smart in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

