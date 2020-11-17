Park Seo-Joon sees more in store for his acting career

MANILA, Philippines — Korean leading man Park Seo-Joon disagrees that he has achieved almost everything in his career, still considering himself a rookie when it comes to show business.

“I don’t think it’s a thing yet. There are a lot of roles I still want to play and I think my age is young as an actor if I can act as my age right now,” the screen actor told Philstar.com via an exclusive interview courtesy of BYS Cosmetics.

Seo Joon said there’s still a lot left for him to experience, acting-wise, as he ages.

“If I were in my 40s or 50s and if I continue to be an actor, the range of roles and stories I can express will be very different. I don’t know the peak yet. I think I am working on what I can do at my age. I am also looking forward to seeing things in the future,” he said.

Humility notwithstanding, the 31-year-old has produced a considerable body of work and collected many acting accolades since 2013.

“When I meet new things, I feel excited. That’s how I’m living my life. Thus, what I can tell you is that I want to show my achievement in the future.”

Seo Joon was announced last month as BYS' newest endorser, releasing a collaboration makeup collection called PSJ x BYS Philippines.

The collaboration makeup collection, called PSJ x BYS Philippines, is a beauty kit that includes the makeup brand's Cream Cushion that contains the Nobel-Prize winning ingredient, Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), which has been shown to assist in the renewal of skin cells such as collagen and elastin. As a treat to fans, there’s a limited-edition extra-fluffy Simba plushie to cuddle just about any time of the day — and accompany you to your virtual parties, too. — With reports from Seph Asong

