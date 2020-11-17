Park Seo-Joon explains why playing ‘Park Saeroyi’ was a turning point

MANILA, Philippines — Korean heartthrob Park Seo-Joon singles out his performance as Park Saeroyi in the K-drama “Itaewon Class” as the breakthrough moment in his acting career.

Previously dubbed by Korean media as the “master of romantic comedy” and “king of romance,” the actor famously played against type by landing the role of an ex-convict-turned-businessman in the hit series.

“Prior to the project ‘Itaewon Class,’ I have been continuously working, and whenever I commenced a new work, I have been really enjoying myself and also thrilled at the same time,” he told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview courtesy of international cosmetics brand BYS.

The show’s Netflix synopsis reads: “In a colorful Seoul neighborhood, an ex-con and his friends fight a mighty foe to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality.”

Seo Joon said that his character influenced him to be more introspective as an actor.

“In the case of ‘Itaewon Class,’ while I act the role of ‘Park Saeroyi,’ I think I have looked back at myself. I have been thinking ‘how was my first?’ during that work, and in a way, it has been an opportunity to look back at my original intention, so it had a meaning for me,” he said.

“Since there were these processes, it has given me special inspiration, and in that sense, I think this is a work with another turning point, and this was the reason I had mentioned before.”

In his vlog posted back in April, Seo Joon also admitted he had trouble letting go of the character due to the personal impact it left on his life beyond acting.

“The significance of 'Itaewon Class' will probably be the lines spoken by Saeroyi — it has led me to reflect on my life once more.”

Seo Joon was announced last month as BYS' newest endorser, releasing a collaboration makeup collection called PSJ x BYS Philippines.

Related: WATCH: Unboxing the new Park Seo Jun x BYS makeup collection

The collaboration makeup collection, called PSJ x BYS Philippines, is a beauty kit that includes the makeup brand's Cream Cushion that contains the Nobel-Prize winning ingredient, Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), which has been shown to assist in the renewal of skin cells such as collagen and elastin. As a treat to fans, there’s a limited-edition extra-fluffy Simba plushie to cuddle just about any time of the day — and accompany you to your virtual parties, too. — With reports from Seph Asong