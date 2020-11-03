KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Unboxing the new Park Seo Jun x BYS makeup collection
(Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the tail-end of 2020 and we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic.

To help you get in the holiday spirit, BYS Philippines, in partnership with Korean oppa Park Seo Jun, is releasing a beauty kit aiming to spark joy.

Early in October, the beauty brand introduced the K-drama leading man as its newest endorser — to be the brand's cheerleader and encourage women “to be the extra in the ordinary.”

The collaboration makeup collection, called PSJ x BYS Philippines, is a beauty kit that includes the makeup brand's Cream Cushion that comes with the V-Puff, a sponge that vibrates 12,000 times per minute. The vibrating V-Puff enables high adhesion, long-lasting coverage and transfer-proof staying power.

The Cream Cushion contains the Nobel-Prize winning ingredient, Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), which has been shown to assist in the renewal of skin cells such as collagen and elastin. As a result, EGF works to create firmer skin, restore skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The Cream Cushion also carries ingredients that help calm, brighten and moisturize the skin, as well as UV protection SPF 50++.

The kit also includes the following skin-loving products:

  • Face Primer with Hydrating Pearls (vegan-friendly, paraben-free, cruelty-free). Formulated with Pearl Extract and the antioxidant, Arginine, this face primer helps build collagen production, firm up, and hydrate skin.
  • Complexion Palette in Dreamgasm (hypoallergenic, paraben-free, cruelty-free). Here’s a collection of blush, bronzer and highlighter that flatters all skin tones, with buildable matte and shimmer powders for your photo-ready looks.
  • Lip & Cheek Tint in Sultry (paraben-free, cruelty-free). A two-in-one product with long-lasting formulation, this tint is buildable and sets to a smooth stain.
  • High Shine Lip Gloss in Heat (paraben-free, cruelty-free). Silky rather than sticky, this high-shine lacquer glides onto the lips smoothly.
  • Auto Thin Brow Liner in Brown (paraben-free, cruelty-free). Designed to combine the benefits of a brow wax, pencil, and powder, the retractable liner features a spoolie brush for a natural brow look.
  • Liquid Eyeliner Pen with Crescent Moon Stamp (cruelty-free). It’s the pen you need for a fool-proof winged liner.
  • Glow Mist in Golden (paraben-free, cruelty-free). It’s a fine mist highlighter for the face and body to achieve a light-catching glow.
  • Eyeshadow 8-Piece Vertical Palettes in Transparent Neon Pink and Transparent Neon Blue (hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly, paraben-free, cruelty-free). Each palette features a mix of matte, metallic, and shimmer eyeshadow to help create different makeup looks.

As a treat to fans, there’s a limited-edition extra-fluffy Simba plushie to cuddle just about any time of the day — and accompany you to your virtual parties, too. 

Finally, Park Seo Jun is also sharing some snapshots in the form of a calendar, a photobook, and four photo cards to remind us to always "Be The Extra In The Ordinary."

The beauty kits, worth P6,999 each, will be available online on Amorfia and Lazada starting November 6 and in the cosmetics brand's Philippine counters in Watsons and SM Beauty nationwide on November 10.

BYS was established in 2004 in Melbourne, Australia. Its Philippine counterpart was established in 2012 by IFace Inc. when it founded its distributorship of multiple sought-after international beauty and wellness brands. It has an exclusive partnership with Watsons Philippines and has established itself as one of the most diverse, strategic, and best performing partners, garnering awards and citations every year since its inception. Iface attributes its success to its more than 1,000 well- trained Beauty Advisors, all employed by the company and enjoying full employee benefits. Its roster of endorsers also includes some of the most recognizable stars in the country today. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Efigenio Toledo IV

49 minutes ago
