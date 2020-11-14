KOREAN WAVE
'Mabuhay, Minzy': Former 2NE1 member to launch a music career in Philippines
Minzy rose to fame being a part of K-pop group 2NE1 with Sandara Park.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2020 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Minzy is about to start a solo career in the Philippines as she signed a deal with local talent agency Viva.

In its Twitter account, the former 2NE1 member was welcomed by Viva Records. 

"MABUHAY, Minzy! We are happy to announce that Korean star, Minzy, is the newest addition to our growing roster of talented artists! Welcome to VIVA, Minzy!" Viva wrote.  

Minzy will release a Tagalog version of the song "Lovely" under the company on November 20. 

Reports said that the deal is in partnership with Minzy’s own entertainment agency, MZ Entertainment and Open Door Artist Management. 

Minzy rose to fame being a part of K-pop group 2NE1 with Sandara Park, who was a Kapamilya talent discovered from the reality TV show "Star Circle Quest."

2NE1 disbanded in 2016. 

