Scenic K-Drama-inspired prenups for 'Seoul-mates'
Screen grab of different K-drama inspired wedding prenup shoots.
PhotoErin Photography & Films, Krizka Del Rosario, James Montaño Photography via Facebook
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing exemplifies a "happy ending" more than K-Dramas.

From the cinematic scenes to the couple's perfect kiss that makes everyone hold to the edge of their seats, the romantic journey that Koreanovelas are made of influences a lot of couples.

Some even take that inspiration as a concept for their own wedding prenup shoots.

After all, we just want to momentarily experience the "kilig" as stars of our very own K-Drama. 

K-Drama Marry-thon

In a 2017 Facebook post, Krizka Del Rosario shared a K-drama inspired prenup shoot and edit of her brother and his then-fiancée.

Hit K-Drama series "Goblin" and "Descendants of the Sun" were the couple's inspiration for the shoot, with them replicating some iconic shots from the said shows.

 

My brother and his Fiancée did a k-drama inspired prenup shoot of their fave dramas, so I took the liberty of editing...

Posted by Krizka Del Rosario on Sunday, May 21, 2017

 

Star-crossed lovers

District Rep. Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran (Sultan Kudarat) and fiancé Police Lieutenant Al-shadat Hassan "Jay" Abdurajak wowed with their "Crash Landing on You"-inspired shoot.

The couple paid homage to the similar story between fashion empire heiress Yoon Se-Ri and military captain Ri Jeong-Hyeok, whose different worlds became one when they "crash landed" on one another. 

 

Posted by James Montaño Photography on Friday, September 11, 2020

 

Team Jung Hwan

Couple Mon Arias and Mhy Encinares brought to life their love for the show “Reply 1988” when they chose it as their prenup theme.

The shoot held in Bonifacio Global City recreated several scenes of the ill-fated ship between main characters Sung Deok-Sun and Kim Jung-Hwan.

 

Posted by PhotoErin Photography & Films on Thursday, September 3, 2020

 

'A Beautiful Life'

Self-confessed K-Drama fan and celebrity Anne Curtis-Smith, and then-fiancé Erwan Heussaff went to Haneul Park and Nami Island in 2017 for their autumn K-Drama inspired prenup shoot.

 

 

'K-Nup'

Unlike Anne and Erwan, actress Sheena Halili and then-fiancé Jeron Manzanero did not need to go to Korea to live out their fantasy.

The couple saw the Korean studio booth at a localbridal fair in 2019.

"Korea ang lumipad dito sa Pinas, for us! E kasi @silvermoon.ph is here! At legit na Koreans ang photogs namin!" the actress said in her Instagram post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

K-Drama #SheeNimo ?? Title please? #koreanprewedding ????: @silvermoon.ph

A post shared by Sheena Yvette Halili-Manzanero (@mysheenahalili) on

ANNE CURTIS-SMITH CLOY CRASH LANDING ON YOU DESCENDANTS OF THE SUN ERWAN HEUSSAFF GOBLIN K-DRAMA PRENUP SHEENA HALILI
