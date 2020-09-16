Scenic K-Drama-inspired prenups for 'Seoul-mates'

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing exemplifies a "happy ending" more than K-Dramas.

From the cinematic scenes to the couple's perfect kiss that makes everyone hold to the edge of their seats, the romantic journey that Koreanovelas are made of influences a lot of couples.

Some even take that inspiration as a concept for their own wedding prenup shoots.

After all, we just want to momentarily experience the "kilig" as stars of our very own K-Drama.

K-Drama Marry-thon

In a 2017 Facebook post, Krizka Del Rosario shared a K-drama inspired prenup shoot and edit of her brother and his then-fiancée.

Hit K-Drama series "Goblin" and "Descendants of the Sun" were the couple's inspiration for the shoot, with them replicating some iconic shots from the said shows.

My brother and his Fiancée did a k-drama inspired prenup shoot of their fave dramas, so I took the liberty of editing... Posted by Krizka Del Rosario on Sunday, May 21, 2017

Star-crossed lovers

District Rep. Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran (Sultan Kudarat) and fiancé Police Lieutenant Al-shadat Hassan "Jay" Abdurajak wowed with their "Crash Landing on You"-inspired shoot.

The couple paid homage to the similar story between fashion empire heiress Yoon Se-Ri and military captain Ri Jeong-Hyeok, whose different worlds became one when they "crash landed" on one another.

Team Jung Hwan

Couple Mon Arias and Mhy Encinares brought to life their love for the show “Reply 1988” when they chose it as their prenup theme.

The shoot held in Bonifacio Global City recreated several scenes of the ill-fated ship between main characters Sung Deok-Sun and Kim Jung-Hwan.

'A Beautiful Life'

Self-confessed K-Drama fan and celebrity Anne Curtis-Smith, and then-fiancé Erwan Heussaff went to Haneul Park and Nami Island in 2017 for their autumn K-Drama inspired prenup shoot.

'K-Nup'

Unlike Anne and Erwan, actress Sheena Halili and then-fiancé Jeron Manzanero did not need to go to Korea to live out their fantasy.

The couple saw the Korean studio booth at a localbridal fair in 2019.

"Korea ang lumipad dito sa Pinas, for us! E kasi @silvermoon.ph is here! At legit na Koreans ang photogs namin!" the actress said in her Instagram post.