Second lead K-drama couples that stole the show

MANILA, Philippines — Second leads are usually written to shake up the budding romance between our main characters, but sometimes, their own relationships attract fans more than the star couple.

These K-drama couples might not have been the main attraction of their respective series, but fans often found themselves looking for these characters in the background.

They have definitely stolen the scene despite less prominent screen time than the main pairing.

Seo Dan and Seung Joon in ‘Crash Landing on You’

Both Seo Dan (Seo Ji-Hye) and Gu Seung Joon (Kim Jung-Hyun) were respectively engaged to the main leads before they met.

They started developing feelings for each other while soliciting advice for their personal problems, including Seo Dan's unreciprocated affection for Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin) and Seung Joon's revenge towards Se Ri (Son Ye-Jin) and her family.

What hurts about this second lead couple is that they did not get a fairy-tale ending unlike Jeong Hyeok and Se Ri.

Oh well, being single is the trend nowadays.

Oska and Yoon Seul in ‘Secret Garden’

Choi Woo-Young (Yoon Sang-Hyun), known by his stage name Oska, and Yoon Seul (Kim Sa-Rang) only loved each other before the latter discovered a lie the former made about their relationship.

Despite a huge misunderstanding between the two, an angry Yoon Seul pursued Joo Won (Hyun Bin) to get back at Oska. Meanwhile, a confused Oska only found out later that he unknowingly hurt Yoon Seul because of his lie.

This caused Oska to change and begin pursuing Yoon Seul once more. By the end, she has forgiven him and they got engaged.

Sunny and Grim Reaper in ‘Goblin’

The Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-Wook) and Sunny (Yoo In-Na) were connected in their past lives as King Wang Yeo and Queen Kim Sun. Wang Yeo was fooled by his eunuch which led him to kill Kim Sun, and eventually himself due to regret.

Meeting again centuries after, the Grim Reaper fell in love with Sunny, but he is constantly reminded that he is the reason she died due to his powers. He ultimately accepted that they will not be together in that lifetime.

In the end, the Grim Reaper's punishment was over and the two got reincarnated again — only to forget each other.

Pil Suk and Jason in ‘Dream High’

This couple is the definition of loving someone for who they really are.

Both Kim Pil-Suk (IU) and Jason (Jang Woo-Young) strived to be the best as they train to become K-pop idols. Pil Suk had to overcome being overweight so that she could pursue a career in the cutthroat industry.

Jason was Pil Suk's inspiration in losing weight as she wants him to like her back. Little did she know that Jason already fell for her even before her physical transformation.

Myeong Joo and Dae Young in ‘Descendants of the Sun’

Army doctor Yoon Myeong-Joo (Kim Ji-Won) met non-commissioned officer Seo Dae-Young (Jin Goo) during a training exercise and they fell in love right away.

Their relationship is considered taboo despite other people knowing about it. Worse, Myeong Joo's father disapproves of Dae Young and thinks someone is a better fit for Myeong Joo.

Against all odds, Dae Young stood up for his true love and greatest strength.

Han Sung and Yoo Joo in ‘Coffee Prince’

The romantic connection between Choi Han-Sung (Lee Sun-Kyun) and Han Yoo-Joo (Chae Jung-An) is a complicated and unusual one.

Han Sung has always loved Yoo Joo when they were together the first time, which is why it was devastating when she dumped him and moved to New York.

Yoo Joo may not be as likable in the show, as she got furious with Han Sung when he liked Go Eun-Chan (Yoon Eun-Hye) for some time. Either way, being together is the most understandable way for them to go as second leads.

Seon Ok and Tae Kwon in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo’

Lee Seon-Ok (Lee Joo-Young) is Kim Bok-Joo's (Lee Sung-Kyung) best friend who loves her in her own way. She does not show much affection to people.

Meanwhile, Jo Tae-Kwon (Ji Il-Joo) is the roommate of Bok Joo's boyfriend Jung Joon-Hyung (Nam Joo-Hyuk).

When Bok Joo left to compete for the national team, Seon Ok and Tae Kwon became closer when they suspected that Joon Hyung, Bok Joo's boyfriend, is having an affair with another girl.

Despite their vague relationship, fans can't help but wonder how Tae Kwon would have confessed his feelings for Seon Ok and ended up together.

Woo Soo Ji and Ma Sang Goo in ‘Because This Is My First Life’

Woo Soo-Ji (Esom) is an ambitious person who dreams of being the boss of a company. She is career-oriented and does not want a relationship.

Her world completely turned upside down when she met company CEO Ma Sang Goo (Park Byung-Eun). Sang Goo captivated Soo Ji with his charms and made her realize the love she deserves by being her support system.

Soo Yeon and Ban Ryu in ‘Hwarang’

This couple met in the most awkwardly funny way: Soo Yeon (Lee Da In) grabs Ban Ryu's (Do Ji-Han) butt, thinking he is her brother Suho (Minho). Ban Ryu happens to be the rival of Suho.

Though they have opposite personalities, Ban Ryu's crankiness softens whenever he is with Soo Yeon as they are falling for each other. This is further highlighted by their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Their secret dates, frequent letters for each other, and stealing glances made fans adore them even more.

Bo Na and Chan Young in ‘The Heirs’

Lee Bo-Na (Krystal Jung) and Yoon Chan-Young (Kang Min Hyuk) are just the ideal couple. They manage to turn each other's insecurities into something beautiful.

When Bo Na is jealous of Chan Young's friendship with Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye), he finds it adorable and always reminds her of his loyalty to her. They compromise and find balance in the relationship.