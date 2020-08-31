BTS, Lady Gaga dominate MTV VMAs 2020

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Lady Gaga and Korean group BTS emerged as the most awarded artists at the MTV Video Music Awards, being held virtually this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, as broadcast on August 30 in New York.

Due to the pandemic, new awards such as Best Quarantine Performance and Best Music Video from Home were introduced.

Lady Gaga and BTS both received four awards each.

Gaga received Best Collaboration and Best Song with Ariana Grande for the single "Rain on Me." She also received the Artist of the Year and the Tricon awards.

BTS, meanwhile, was awarded with Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-pop and Best Choreography.

BTS made their first ever VMA performance and TV debut of their explosive single "Dynamite."

Below is the complete list of winners:

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – WINNER

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga -- WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” -- WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box"

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” -- WINNER

Push Best New Artist

Doja Cat -- WINNER

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Best Pop

BTS – “On” -- WINNER

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” -- WINNER

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best Rock

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans” -- WINNER

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Best Alternative

The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” -- WINNER

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que? Pena” -- WINNER

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” -- WINNER

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On” -- WINNER

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “Someone's Someone”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” -- WINNER

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Best Music Video from Home

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” -- WINNER

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home -- WINNER

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift -- WINNER

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss -- WINNER

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colome? Nogu ?

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone -- WINNER

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 -- WINNER

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Best Choreography

BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun -- WINNER

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Best Editing

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico -- WINNER

Rosalía – “A Pale?” – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

BTS -- WINNER

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Summer

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That” -- WINNER

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

SAINt JHN – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Tricon Award

Lady Gaga -- WINNER