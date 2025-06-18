^

Ray Parks changed Zeinab Harake's thoughts on marriage

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 9:20am
Ray Parks changed Zeinab Harake's thoughts on marriage
Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks photographed after their wedding
Zeinab Harake via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Zeinab Harake did not see marriage in her future, that is until basketball player and now-husband Ray Parks came along.

The newly-weds spoke to ABS-CBN a couple weeks after their intimate wedding in Tagaytay where they reflected on the planning that went into putting up the ceremony.

Later during the interview, Zeinab admitted not being a fan or even a believer of marriages.

"Dahil na rin siguro kasi ayokong suggestion siya ng mga tao sa paligid ko, 'yung marriage. Kasi for me feeling siya ng dalawang tao. Okay, we're ready.” Zeinab said. 

Such thoughts were initially a red flag for Ray, who four months into their relationship asked Zeinab for her opinion on matrimony.

When Zeinab stated her point, Ray told her "Ano pang ginagawa natin dito?," a question that deeply affected her and spurred a difference.

"Nag-change dahil sa kanya," Zeinab said. "Nung nakikita ko nag-chu-church kami tapos sinasabihan kami ng pastor na guidance niya, sana dumating 'yung time na proper 'yung pagsasama niya."

