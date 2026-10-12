The Gutierrez Halloween magic: Showcasing Pinoy creativity, one costume at a time

Raymond ‘Mond’ Gutierrez (as the Vampire Lestat, left photo) is the brains behind the Halloween event, ‘The New Nocturnals.’ Lending support are Mond’s twin brother Richard Gutierrez and his girlfriend Barbie Imperial as Doctor Doom and Poison Ivy, respectively.

In an age when artificial intelligence can generate almost anything, Mond Gutierrez believes there is still something irreplaceable about human creativity, imagination and the art of filmmaking.

That was precisely the inspiration behind this year’s edition of “The New Nocturnals,” the much-anticipated Halloween celebration hosted by Mond, who once again went all out in transforming himself into a silver-screen character. This time, he channeled Vampire Lestat, from the “Interview with the Vampire,” famously played by none other than Tom Cruise.

“Our theme this year is Silver Screen. It’s all about celebrating film and cinema. In this age of AI, I think there’s no better time to put a spotlight on filmmaking and art,” Mond shared.

Now in its fifth year, “The New Nocturnals” has evolved into more than just another celebrity Halloween party. It has become a creative playground for Filipino celebrities, artists, designers and personalities to showcase their imagination through elaborate costumes, cinematic references and unforgettable transformations.

And judging by this year’s turnout, the A-listers certainly understood the assignment.

Ruffa Gutierrez goes for a ‘Moulin Rouge’–inspired look.

Among the standouts were Ina Raymundo as Jessica Rabbit, Lovi Poe embracing the terrifying Pennywise but making the character a hottie, and Ruffa Gutierrez and Belle Mariano in “Moulin Rouge”-inspired looks. Michelle Dee also made a striking impression as the fashionable yet fearsome Cruella de Vil.

The Gutierrez siblings showed their full support for Mond’s annual celebration, with Richard Gutierrez arriving as Doctor Doom. His costume also made for an unexpected DC-Marvel crossover moment, with his girlfriend, Barbie Imperial, portraying Poison Ivy.

Christina Nadin, the second Filipina to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, joins ‘The New Nocturnals.’

The couple certainly looked the part, adding another memorable pairing to the evening’s festivities.

But perhaps one of the sweetest highlights was the arrival of a fresh celebrity tandem making its debut on the social scene: Star Worx talents Mark Ian and Queenay, collectively adored by fans as MaQueen.

The two stars, who have been winning hearts as Angelito and Sofie in “A Secret in Prague,” arrived as Frankenstein’s monster and his Bride.

Michelle Dee makes a striking impression as the fashionable yet fearsome Cruella de Vil.

Their costumes were not the only things generating excitement. Their real-life chemistry was just as noticeable.

Mark Ian even shared a glimpse of how he secured permission to attend the Halloween celebration with his leading lady.

Star Worx talents Mark Ian and Queenay arrive as Frankenstein and his Bride.

“I told Inay Lhen and asked permission. I said I would bring her back anyway,” he recalled with a laugh.

Queenay, meanwhile, revealed that there was no curfew for the evening.

With fans already invested in their onscreen pairing, it was a treat to see the two spending time together outside their work commitments. Mark Ian admitted that their busy schedules rarely allow them to enjoy moments like these.

“We’re always at work. This is a great chance for us to be together outside work, so why not come with a bride?” he quipped.

Another major attraction was the feline-inspired transformation of Christina Nadin, the second Filipina to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. Despite having just flown into the Philippines that evening, Christina made sure to join the festivities.

The international modeling milestone remains a proud moment not just for her but also for the entire country, particularly her home province of Bicol.

“I’m so proud to be able to do that for the Philippines, especially for Bicol. My mom is so proud, my whole province is so proud,” she shared.

But while the fashion world may have been calling, Christina revealed that her heart remained firmly rooted in the province.

A self-confessed province girl at heart, she was eager to return to Daraga, Albay, to spend time with her grandmother, who unfortunately did not get to watch her walk live at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Every summer as a kid, I go there. I’m gonna go see my lola. My lola is in her house, and my titas and titos, they are so proud of me,” Christina said.

Mond, meanwhile, teased that the Halloween festivities were far from over, with more celebrity surprises expected in the coming showbiz celebrations.

Two days before the Halloween extravaganza, I also caught up with Mond’s sister, Ruffa.

In an intimate conversation following the screening of her film “Red Crown” in Taguig, the actress, supermom and television personality revealed the wonderful news that their father, veteran actor Eddie Gutierrez, is now cancer-free.

“I want to share with you the good news. My dad is cancer-free. Tinago namin iyon sa inyo because we did not really want to talk about what was happening with my dad,” Ruffa revealed.

“We found out the good news two weeks ago that he is cancer-free and is really getting better. Iyon ang good news. Happy kami.”

It was an emotional milestone for the Gutierrez family, who began bringing their patriarch to Singapore for treatment in 2025.

After months of uncertainty and concern, the latest development has given the family another reason to celebrate.

Ruffa also expressed her gratitude to everyone who offered prayers and support during her father’s health journey.

“There was one time we were really worried about my dad. Alam niyo naman iyon. We asked for prayers. We brought him to Singapore,” she recalled.

The actress also took the opportunity to address false reports circulating online claiming that her mother, Annabelle Rama, had passed away. Ruffa was quick to dismiss the claim.

“Hindi totoo yung fake news na iyon. She is definitely not dead. She is alive and kicking. Thank God!” she said.

In fact, Annabelle is very much looking forward to celebrating another birthday today, Oct. 31.

Asked about their birthday wish for their mother, Ruffa said the family is hoping she will prioritize her health and embrace a more active lifestyle.

“She has diabetes. For her birthday, ang wish namin for Mommy is to be more sporty, to eat more healthy, to walk around, use her legs. For my mom, we are just praying for her to be healthier. And wag sana kumain masyado ng lechon. Mataas kasi palagi ang blood pressure and sugar,” she shared with a laugh.

From the spectacular creativity of “The New Nocturnals” to the deeply personal good news within the Gutierrez household, the family’s week was certainly filled with memorable moments.