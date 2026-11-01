Learning never stops for Ateneo prized rookie after falling short anew vs La Salle

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Ateneo-La Salle game, another learning experience for Kieffer Alas.

Following a tight overtime loss against rivals Green Archers, the Ateneo guard said that tough losses give them more opportunities to learn as the Final Four race heats up.

The Blue Eagles suffered a 76-73 overtime loss against La Salle on Saturday evening.

This pushed them to a 5-5 win-loss record, while La Salle rose to solo third with a 6-4 slate.

After the game, Alas underscored that it will give them invaluable insight as the pressure rises in the Final Four race.

“The losses don't feel good, but the experience felt good because I feel like it's a learning experience that we can bring. We lost both games, big crowds, so I guess that's a learning thing for us,” the rookie, who finished with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, told reporters.

“And like what my dad [Coach Louie Alas] says, our maturity in a way, especially with crowds like these, because those are the types of tests we're gonna face, especially if God's willing we make the Final Four. The arena's gonna be full for sure, so I guess losses like this are lessons for us,” he added.

In the first round, Ateneo also dropped a 76-83 decision against La Salle.

In that game, the Green Archers pulled away in the final few minutes to grab the win.

On Saturday, Ateneo had chances to go for the win, but breaks of the game went their rivals’ way.

Alas had a chance to go for the win in regulation with the ballgame tied at 66-all, but his shot missed.

“I just missed, honestly. It was a broken play, but I feel like I had the one-on-one opportunity against [Henry] Agunanne. I just missed. I feel like that was the best shot we could've gotten,” he said.

“We live and we learn, right? I take that shot every time, honestly. It's just a matter of it goes in or it doesn't go in,” he added.

But now, with four elimination round games remaining, Alas is optimistic with the Katipunan-based squad’s chances of making the semifinals.

“We're going to stay locked in. So, like what I said, just keep the faith, keep on believing. I personally believe it's just a bump in the road,” he said.

“Honestly, I think it's a 50% chance to make the final four because we're 5-5, 'di ba? So, yeah, it's just up to us, honestly. It's not even with the skills, it's just the willingness. So, I feel like we got that. We've been through worse.”