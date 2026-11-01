^

Sports

Learning never stops for Ateneo prized rookie after falling short anew vs La Salle

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 3:04pm
Learning never stops for Ateneo prized rookie after falling short anew vs La Salle
Ateneo's Kieffer Alas (1)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Ateneo-La Salle game, another learning experience for Kieffer Alas. 

Following a tight overtime loss against rivals Green Archers, the Ateneo guard said that tough losses give them more opportunities to learn as the Final Four race heats up. 

The Blue Eagles suffered a 76-73 overtime loss against La Salle on Saturday evening. 

This pushed them to a 5-5 win-loss record, while La Salle rose to solo third with a 6-4 slate. 

After the game, Alas underscored that it will give them invaluable insight as the pressure rises in the Final Four race. 

“The losses don't feel good, but the experience felt good because I feel like it's a learning experience that we can bring. We lost both games, big crowds, so I guess that's a learning thing for us,” the rookie, who finished with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, told reporters.

“And like what my dad [Coach Louie Alas] says, our maturity in a way, especially with crowds like these, because those are the types of tests we're gonna face, especially if God's willing we make the Final Four. The arena's gonna be full for sure, so I guess losses like this are lessons for us,” he added. 

In the first round, Ateneo also dropped a 76-83 decision against La Salle. 

In that game, the Green Archers pulled away in the final few minutes to grab the win. 

On Saturday, Ateneo had chances to go for the win, but breaks of the game went their rivals’ way. 

Alas had a chance to go for the win in regulation with the ballgame tied at 66-all, but his shot missed. 

“I just missed, honestly. It was a broken play, but I feel like I had the one-on-one opportunity against [Henry] Agunanne. I just missed. I feel like that was the best shot we could've gotten,” he said. 

“We live and we learn, right? I take that shot every time, honestly. It's just a matter of it goes in or it doesn't go in,” he added. 

But now, with four elimination round games remaining, Alas is optimistic with the Katipunan-based squad’s chances of making the semifinals. 

“We're going to stay locked in. So, like what I said, just keep the faith, keep on believing. I personally believe it's just a bump in the road,” he said. 

“Honestly, I think it's a 50% chance to make the final four because we're 5-5, 'di ba? So, yeah, it's just up to us, honestly. It's not even with the skills, it's just the willingness. So, I feel like we got that. We've been through worse.”

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

KIEFFER ALAS

UAAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NLEX into last four

NLEX into last four

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Making it a nightmarish Halloween gig for Phoenix, NLEX took the fastest route into the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup...
Sports
fbtw
'Canelo' Alvarez wins back WBC title from Mbilli in Riyadh

'Canelo' Alvarez wins back WBC title from Mbilli in Riyadh

9 hours ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez produced a convincing performance to defeat French fighter Christian Mbilli and regain...
Sports
fbtw
Martin upsets Picasso to wrest WBC silver featherweight belt

Martin upsets Picasso to wrest WBC silver featherweight belt

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
Rising Filipino boxing star Carl Jammes Martin scored the biggest win of his promising career after stunning former world...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons Academy books MCT SEA berth with breakthrough MDL PH title

Falcons Academy books MCT SEA berth with breakthrough MDL PH title

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Team Falcons finally has a championship to show for its patience as its academy team captured the Mobile Legends Development...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Open boasts added firepower from foreign bets

Philippine Open boasts added firepower from foreign bets

5 hours ago
The foreign contingent seeing action in the 108th Philippine Open will not lack the firepower, with former Asian Tour Order...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST's Akowe cries foul over officiating in loss to NU

UST's Akowe cries foul over officiating in loss to NU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
“Be fair.” 
Sports
fbtw
Laopakdee rides rare 4-shot swing to retain Asia-Pacific crown; Dumdumaya squanders Top 6 bid

Laopakdee rides rare 4-shot swing to retain Asia-Pacific crown; Dumdumaya squanders Top 6 bid

4 hours ago
 Jaden Dumdumaya's familiar late-round woes resurfaced at the worst possible time, while Fifa Laopakdee produced...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera's ace seals thriller; Que rules PGT OOM anew

Bisera's ace seals thriller; Que rules PGT OOM anew

4 hours ago
A clutch ace at the most crucial moment saved Yvon Bisera's season and delivered one of the narrowest victories in Ladies...
Sports
fbtw
Maxey scores 38 to lead Sixers 'fighters' to another comeback win

Maxey scores 38 to lead Sixers 'fighters' to another comeback win

5 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points to spark the Philadelphia 76ers in a fightback 109-104 NBA victory at Charlotte on Saturday ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with