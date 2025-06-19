^

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino reuniting for 'The Alibi'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 10:50am
Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino reuniting for 'The Alibi'
Paulo Avelino and Kim Chiu
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Kapamilya love team of Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are set for their third series project "The Alibi."

ABS-CBN announced the upcoming romance-suspense show through an investigative-style photo reel that featured the actors in character with their new looks.

A daring Kim sported short and curly hair while a rebellious-looking Paulo had a messy hairdo.

The intriguing photo was also scattered with blood stains and a pile of police files.

"The Alibi" will be helmed by the same team who handled Kim and Paulo's first series project "Linlang" led by directors FM Reyes and Jojo Saguin, writer Danica Domingo, and under the production of Dreamscape Entertainment.

The project marks the love team's third series project after "Linlang" and the Philippine adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim."

The two also appeared in the romantic-comedy "My Love Willl Make You Disappear."

