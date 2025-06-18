Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo's new series heads to Europeâ€”daughter in tow

Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo's new series heads to Europe—daughter in tow

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo reunite on TV as cops in 'Sanggang Dikit FR.'

MANILA, Philippines — It seems to be a trend for action shows these days to film in Europe as the reel-and-real life tandem of Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado will be shooting in two European cities for their reunion TV series “Sanggang DikitFR.”

For their much-anticipated television reunion, the two are set to shoot scenes in Milan, Zurich, and Dubai.

The added twist: they’re taking their three-year-old daughter, Dylan, along for the ride.

“‘Di namin kayang ma-hiwalay sa kanya kaya sinama namin siya,” Dennis said to Philstar.com and select media after the end of the “Raising Fast Learners: Unlocking Milestones in Year 3 and Beyond” workshop held recently in Active Fun, Taguig.

His wife, Jennylyn, added: “Bahala na. Dala-dala namin ang buong bahay.”

Dennis and Jennylyn return to primetime TV beginning June 23 after their last TV starrer, the 2017 drama “My Faithful Husband.”

In the show, Dennis and Jennylyn will play cops who will initially be rivals or enemies but will be forced to work together.

Packing, parenting and primetime

Traveling as a trio is no small feat. Dennis joked that just packing for Dylan already requires more than two suitcases. Still, he’s confident in Jennylyn’s packing expertise.

More than just a logistical challenge, the trip marks a shift in how the couple navigates their careers while raising a child. Both actors praised the more humane working conditions in the entertainment industry today.

“Masaya kami kasi 'yung working hours hindi na ganoon kahaba. Nakakauwi kami sa gabi. Hindi sa madaling araw. Noon hindi namin magawa ‘yun kasi grabe 24 hours pero ngayon masaya kami na nakakauwi kami ng 10 p.m., 9 p.m. minsan earlier pa,” Jennylyn said.

Dennis confirmed this change, welcoming the idea of earlier cutoff for tapings that affords him more time to be present as a father.

“‘Yung mga tapings ngayon, napaka-pabor sa mga magulang na gustong makauwi nang maaga. So may energy ka pa halimbawa gusto mong sumama sa paghatid sa school,” Dennis added.

