^

Entertainment

Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo's new series heads to Europe—daughter in tow

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 7:07pm
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo's new series heads to Europeâ€”daughter in tow
Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo reunite on TV as cops in 'Sanggang Dikit FR.'
GMA Network / Released

MANILA, Philippines — It seems to be a trend for action shows these days to film in Europe as the reel-and-real life tandem of Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado will be shooting in two European cities for their reunion TV series “Sanggang DikitFR.” 

For their much-anticipated television reunion, the two are set to shoot scenes in Milan, Zurich, and Dubai.

The added twist: they’re taking their three-year-old daughter, Dylan, along for the ride.

“‘Di namin kayang ma-hiwalay sa kanya kaya sinama namin siya,” Dennis said to Philstar.com and select media after the end of the “Raising Fast Learners: Unlocking Milestones in Year 3 and Beyond” workshop held recently in Active Fun, Taguig. 

His wife, Jennylyn, added: “Bahala na. Dala-dala namin ang buong bahay.”

Dennis and Jennylyn return to primetime TV beginning June 23 after their last TV starrer, the 2017 drama “My Faithful Husband.”  

In the show, Dennis and Jennylyn will play cops who will initially be rivals or enemies but will be forced to work together. 

Packing, parenting and primetime

Traveling as a trio is no small feat. Dennis joked that just packing for Dylan already requires more than two suitcases. Still, he’s confident in Jennylyn’s packing expertise.

More than just a logistical challenge, the trip marks a shift in how the couple navigates their careers while raising a child. Both actors praised the more humane working conditions in the entertainment industry today.

“Masaya kami kasi 'yung working hours hindi na ganoon kahaba. Nakakauwi kami sa gabi. Hindi sa madaling araw. Noon hindi namin magawa ‘yun kasi grabe 24 hours pero ngayon masaya kami na nakakauwi kami ng 10 p.m., 9 p.m. minsan earlier pa,” Jennylyn said. 

Dennis confirmed this change, welcoming the idea of earlier cutoff for tapings that affords him more time to be present as a father. 

“‘Yung mga tapings ngayon, napaka-pabor sa mga magulang na gustong makauwi nang maaga. So may energy ka pa halimbawa gusto mong sumama sa paghatid sa school,” Dennis added. 

RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado thanks Dennis Trillo's patience, sacrifices for their family

DENNIS TRILLO

DUBAI

EUROPE

JENNYLYN MERCADO

MILAN

SANGGANG DIKITFR

ZURICH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Respect the relationship': Barbie Forteza declines discussing ex Jak Roberto

'Respect the relationship': Barbie Forteza declines discussing ex Jak Roberto

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapuso star Barbie Forteza is refraining from any discussions about her ex-boyfriend and fellow actor Jak Roberto.
Entertainment
fbtw
Before, after VAT: Comparing streaming service rates affected by RA 12023

Before, after VAT: Comparing streaming service rates affected by RA 12023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Some streaming platforms are seeing changes to their subscription plans due to the addition of VAT, while others remain ...
Entertainment
fbtw
What is Filipino? Jiggy and Marnie Manicad seek answers in Netflix docu-series

What is Filipino? Jiggy and Marnie Manicad seek answers in Netflix docu-series

By Nathalie Tomada | 6 days ago
What makes something Filipino? What makes preparing food, designing homes or making music uniquely Filipino?
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lilo & Stitch' actor David Hekili Kenui Bell passes away

'Lilo & Stitch' actor David Hekili Kenui Bell passes away

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
David Hekili Kenui Bell, a Hawaiian actor who made his film debut in the live-action adaptation of Disney's "Lilo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ray Parks changed Zeinab Harake's thoughts on marriage

Ray Parks changed Zeinab Harake's thoughts on marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake did not see marriage in her future, that is until basketball player and now-husband Ray Parks...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The CompanY at 40: A nostalgia trip with a sweet reunion and P-pop surprise

The CompanY at 40: A nostalgia trip with a sweet reunion and P-pop surprise

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
You’d think that The CompanY’s 40th anniversary concert last Saturday at Solaire’s The Theatre wouldn’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA Pictures partners with Warner Bros. Philippines for &lsquo;P77&rsquo; release

GMA Pictures partners with Warner Bros. Philippines for ‘P77’ release

By Patricia Dela Roca | 19 hours ago
GMA Pictures has set the psychological horror film “P77” for release on July 30.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July

'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-singer Keala Settle will have a one-night show in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater next month as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boss Toyo explains why he bought cutter of 'Imburnal Girl'

Boss Toyo explains why he bought cutter of 'Imburnal Girl'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Boss Toyo explained why he bought the cutter blade of the viral Makati "Imburnal Girl."
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo expresses support for immigrants amid ICE raids

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo expresses support for immigrants amid ICE raids

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support for the protests in Los Angeles condemning raids...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with