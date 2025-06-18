Sassa Gurl, Korean star Kim Jisoo try Mayon ATV in Bicol travel special

Kim Jisoo and Sassa Gurl team up for a travel special exploring different spots in Albay province.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Jisoo and content creator Sassa Gurl team up for a GMA travel special exploring different spots in Albay.

They are joined by host-producer Richard Juan and singer Bey Pascua in the two-part series "Be-Cool The Express Adventure," a play on the popular dish Bicol express or Sinilihan, created for the country's Tourism Promotions Board.

The first episode, airing on June 21, will see the hosts visit Bacacay as they try jet skiing, wakeboarding, snorkeling, and go on a sunset cruise in Misibis Bay.

Jisoo and Richard will prepare a special dish, which all four will have inside Casa Simeon, and the hosts will also participate in a "palengke challenge" at the municipality's public market.

The next episode airing a week later will involve a visit near the iconic Mayon Volcano as the hosts take an ATV ride on the volcano's lava trail and get a view of the Quitinday Hills and Nature Park. They will also explore water activities in Burad Beach.

RELATED: 'Curse is real': Hidden dining spots, beachfront bars to visit in Siargao