Movies

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie makes record for highest opening-day sales for Filipino film in 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 3:56pm
Paulo Avelino and Kim Chiu
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema's latest romantic comedy movie "My Love Will Make You Disappear," starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, opened strong at the box-office, earning P12 million on its first day in 380 cinemas nationwide, making it the highest opening-day gross for a local film this year.

“My Love Will Make You Disappear” generated buzz on social media and made it to the trending list on X on its March 25 premiere night with netizens sharing positive reactions about the movie.

On its opening day, Kim and Paulo surprised fans by attending several block screenings and personally thanking moviegoers for their support. 

Star Cinema recently confirmed that 224 block screenings have been scheduled worldwide. 

The film follows Sari (Kim), an eccentric woman who believes that every man she loves disappears. She later meets Jolo (Paulo), the heartbroken landlord of Tahanan Homes. Intrigued by Sari's curse, Jolo sees this as an opportunity to escape his pain by making her fall in love with him to finally disappear.

Directed by Chad Vidanes, “My Love Will Make You Disappear” also features Melai Cantiveros, Wilma Doesnt, Lovely Abella, Benj Manalo, Nico Antonio, Migs Almendras, Martin Escudero, Karina Bautista, Jeremiah Lisbo, Atasha Franco, Kelsey Lasam and Lucas Andalio.

KIM CHIU

PAULO AVELINO
