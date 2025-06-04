Jessie J diagnosed with early breast cancer

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Jessie J revealed that she has early breast cancer.

The “Price Tag” singer shared her health update earlier today in an Instagram reel.

“Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” she said. “I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the word early.”

Jessie J released her latest album in four years, “No Secrets,” last April. The British singer revealed that she had been in and out of tests throughout this period.

“I just wanted to be open and share it because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough,” Jessie said.

“I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much. Similar and worse.

“I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good. It’s a weird topic and a weird situation. And I know the press are going to say crazy stuff but you know what, to get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets’ right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life,’ which was all pre-planned before I found out about this, I mean you can’t make it up,” she said.

Jessie said that she will be disappearing for a time to have her surgery.

“I will come back with massive tits and more music,” she ended.

