^

Entertainment

Jessie J diagnosed with early breast cancer

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 2:24pm
Jessie J diagnosed with early breast cancer

Screenshot of Jessie J's "My Heart Will Go On" performance from her Instagram account.

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Jessie J revealed that she has early breast cancer. 

The “Price Tag” singer shared her health update earlier today in an Instagram reel. 

“Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” she said. “I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the word early.”

Jessie J released her latest album in four years, “No Secrets,” last April. The British singer revealed that she had been in and out of tests throughout this period. 

“I just wanted to be open and share it because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough,” Jessie said. 

“I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much. Similar and worse.

“I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good. It’s a weird topic and a weird situation. And I know the press are going to say crazy stuff but you know what, to get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets’ right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life,’ which was all pre-planned before I found out about this, I mean you can’t make it up,” she said.

Jessie said that she will be disappearing for a time to have her surgery. 

“I will come back with massive tits and more music,” she ended. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

RELATED: Jessie J returns with new single, 'No Secrets'

BREAST CANCER

JESSIE J
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vico Sotto, Catriona Gray follow each other on Instagram; fans start to 'ship'

Vico Sotto, Catriona Gray follow each other on Instagram; fans start to 'ship'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Social media users have began "shipping" Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray after they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Hollywood star Tom Cruise looked back at his three-decade journey with "Mission: Impossible" following the release...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rumored couple Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co were spotted together in a birthday party. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot with American football star and reigning National Football League...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SB19 to headline Bicol Music Festival

SB19 to headline Bicol Music Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
After the overwhelming success of their two-night concert in Philippine Arena, “Kings of P-pop” SB19 is set to...
Entertainment
fbtw
98 Degrees looks back on Pinoy fans&rsquo; role in rise to fame

98 Degrees looks back on Pinoy fans’ role in rise to fame

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Making a reference to a single from their album “Revelation,” 98 Degrees gave Pinoy fans two nights of nostalgia,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Living the &lsquo;Dream&rsquo; again

Living the ‘Dream’ again

By Carlo Orosa | 15 hours ago
This is a personal look at the return of a beloved musical, and the journey we’re all taking together.
Entertainment
fbtw
Darryl Yap to face trial after 'not guilty' plea in Vic Sotto's case

Darryl Yap to face trial after 'not guilty' plea in Vic Sotto's case

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
Yap entered the plea of not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday, June 3, according to his lawyer, Raymund Fortun.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with