Jessie J returns with new single, 'No Secrets'

Screenshot of Jessie J's "My Heart Will Go On" performance from her Instagram account.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist Jessie J makes her highly anticipated return with “No Secrets,” her first release in four years.

This will be followed by her first single “Living My Best Life," produced by Ryan Tedder, out on May 16 via Darco Artist Partnerships (D.A.P).

“No Secrets” is a deeply personal, open invitation into the highs and lows of Jessie J’s life over the past few years. Confronting themes of loss, trauma and the impact of social media, poking fun at over sharing, the single serves as a raw and unfiltered reintroduction to one of the most successful and recognisable voices in British music.

Produced by Los Hendrix (SZA, Brent Faiyaz) and Jesse Boykins III, the track sees Jessie J embracing her alt-R&B sound, with her signature powerhouse vocals and soul-baring lyricism commanding attention from the very first heartfelt line.

“This song is super personal but I hope it can be relative to anyone’s life. I’m a very honest person; I say it how it is, and I share with the world a lot of things that most people don’t, but always with a little humour. Humour is key” The music has really gotten me through,” Jessie said.

In contrast, “Living My Best Life” is Jessie J’s pure celebration of positivity and joy. The exuberant Tedder throwback “Living My Best Life” came to Jessie J while driving through LA, the best of Whitney and Prince rebounding about her jeep.

“I love the sense of moving upwards, so Living My Best Life has that same feeling. It feels timeless, classic, 80s. It makes you want to dance,” she said.

Next month, Jessie J is set to play an intimate acoustic headline show at London’s Union Chapel on May 20. This special sold-out performance will give fans the first chance to experience her new music live, alongside a selection of fan favorites, and her captivating humorous personality which over the years has built a strong fan base.

RELATED: ‘My heart will go on’: Jessie J opens up about heart condition