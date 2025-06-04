^

Entertainment

Vico Sotto, Catriona Gray follow each other on Instagram; fans start to 'ship'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 9:40am
Vico Sotto, Catriona Gray follow each other on Instagram; fans start to 'ship'
Vico Sotto and Catriona Gray
Vico Sotto and Catriona Gray via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users have began "shipping" Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray after they followed each other on Instagram.

Netizens claimed that Vico and Catriona suit each other because of their looks and brains. 

"Catriona and Vico are the epitome of class and they both speak good in public," an Internet user said.

Some Internet users, meanwhile, said that maybe Catriona has projects in Pasig that's why she followed Vico. 

Catriona has a condominium unit she calls "Casa De Gray" in Pasig.

RELATEDCatriona Gray writing a 'very personal' book; says 'I'm fine' as Valentine's nears

CATRIONA GRAY

VICO SOTTO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Rumored couple Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co were spotted together in a birthday party. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ara Mina reacts to Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao rumored breakup

Ara Mina reacts to Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress Ara Mina did not deny nor confirm the rumored breakup between her sister Cristine Reyes and actor Marco...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana calls out 'fake news' about her, ex Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana calls out 'fake news' about her, ex Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Actress Carla Abellana called out an online site that claimed it has a source who talked about the possible reconciliation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Content creator Ivana Alawi is on the spotlight again after an alleged complaint affidavit was leaked on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Pabalik ka na sa aging': Celebrities react to Sharon Cuneta's new hairstyle

'Pabalik ka na sa aging': Celebrities react to Sharon Cuneta's new hairstyle

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta surprised her fans after she revealed her new hairstyle. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot with American football star and reigning National Football League...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My heart knows what sparks joy': Marie Kondo on messy living, raising kids

'My heart knows what sparks joy': Marie Kondo on messy living, raising kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Japanese author and consultant Marie Kondo, popularly known for the KonMari method of decluttering homes to restore calmness...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Lautner reacts to 'What hafen Vella' trend

Taylor Lautner reacts to 'What hafen Vella' trend

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner finally reacted to the "What hafen Vella" trend online. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with