Vico Sotto, Catriona Gray follow each other on Instagram; fans start to 'ship'

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users have began "shipping" Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray after they followed each other on Instagram.

Netizens claimed that Vico and Catriona suit each other because of their looks and brains.

"Catriona and Vico are the epitome of class and they both speak good in public," an Internet user said.

Some Internet users, meanwhile, said that maybe Catriona has projects in Pasig that's why she followed Vico.

Catriona has a condominium unit she calls "Casa De Gray" in Pasig.

