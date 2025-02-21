Barbie Forteza asks David Licauco: 'Tayo na lang kaya?'

David Licauco and Barbie Forteza are now known by their portmanteau FiLay, coined from their popular television characters Fidel and Klay.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso on-screen partners Barbie Forteza and David Licauco brought "kilig" to BarDa fans on the Sparkle Instagram account.

The love team asked each other, "Crush ka ba ng crush mo?"

David first asked the question to Barbie.

"Hindi e," Barbie answered.

When Barbie asked the same question to David, the "Pambansang Ginoo" answered, "Sana."

"Hindi mo sure?" Barbie replied.

“Sayang. Tayo na lang kaya?” Barbie added.

"Sige," David replied, to the delight of their fans.

BarDa fans were quick to comment on Sparkle's post.

"Jusko!!! Bakit hindi na lang totohanin!!!" an IG user commented.

"Grabee! Naiyak ako! If u guys can only see me laughing and crying here! Ba’t ganito effect ng barda sa kin? Happiness overload!" another user commented.

Barbie revealed last January that she broke up with long-time partner Jak Roberto.

David, meanwhile, is now single.

