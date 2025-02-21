^

Entertainment

Barbie Forteza asks David Licauco: 'Tayo na lang kaya?'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 9:40am
Barbie Forteza asks David Licauco: 'Tayo na lang kaya?'
David Licauco and Barbie Forteza are now known by their portmanteau FiLay, coined from their popular television characters Fidel and Klay.
GMA Network / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso on-screen partners Barbie Forteza and David Licauco brought "kilig" to BarDa fans on the Sparkle Instagram account.

The love team asked each other, "Crush ka ba ng crush mo?"

David first asked the question to Barbie. 

"Hindi e," Barbie answered.

When Barbie asked the same question to David, the "Pambansang Ginoo" answered, "Sana."

"Hindi mo sure?" Barbie replied. 

“Sayang. Tayo na lang kaya?” Barbie added. 

"Sige," David replied, to the delight of their fans. 

BarDa fans were quick to comment on Sparkle's post. 

"Jusko!!! Bakit hindi na lang totohanin!!!" an IG user commented. 

"Grabee! Naiyak ako! If u guys can only see me laughing and crying here! Ba’t ganito effect ng barda sa kin? Happiness overload!" another user commented. 

Barbie revealed last January that she broke up with long-time partner Jak Roberto. 

David, meanwhile, is now single. 

RELATEDDavid Licauco reacts to Barbie Forteza partnering with Korean actor Kim Jisoo

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OPM icon Celeste Legaspi shares interesting tales behind her hits

OPM icon Celeste Legaspi shares interesting tales behind her hits

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
Behind every song is a story that is either based on real-life events or pure imagination creatively put together by the composer...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zack Tabudlo signs with US record label Mercury Records, teases new music

Zack Tabudlo signs with US record label Mercury Records, teases new music

By Patricia Dela Roca | 11 hours ago
Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has taken his singing career to new heights as he officially signed with one of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shakira medical record leak sparks Peru investigation

Shakira medical record leak sparks Peru investigation

1 day ago
Peruvian authorities threatened sanctions and hefty fines Tuesday as they investigated how popstar Shakira’s medical...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Tony Labrusca enjoys being &lsquo;knight in shining armor&rsquo; to Herlene Budol

Why Tony Labrusca enjoys being ‘knight in shining armor’ to Herlene Budol

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Tony Labrusca ticks all the boxes of a dreamboat. So, it’s not surprising that he is cast as the contemporary knight...
Entertainment
fbtw
What makes Ate Vi a &lsquo;Barako&rsquo;

What makes Ate Vi a ‘Barako’

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Miss Sjöö to sue? Could it be true that Pernilla Sjöö plans to file a case after her name was dragged...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Watched Paulo in 'StarStruck': Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino admit getting closer to each other

Watched Paulo in 'StarStruck': Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino admit getting closer to each other

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Onscreen partners Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino admitted that they are now closer than before.
Entertainment
fbtw
Industry-backed Official Philippines Chart launched to put spotlight on OPM

Industry-backed Official Philippines Chart launched to put spotlight on OPM

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The Official Philippines Charts has now launched in the country in an effort to better highlight local musicians.
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel, 'Star Wars' VFX artist joins faculty of Philippine school

Marvel, 'Star Wars' VFX artist joins faculty of Philippine school

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Noted visual effects specialist Oliver Kirchhoff has joined the faculty of iACADEMY.
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes leaves Star Magic, joins Bea Alonzo's manager

Andrea Brillantes leaves Star Magic, joins Bea Alonzo's manager

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Andrea Brillantes has left Star Magic and is now under talent manager Shirley Kuan. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with