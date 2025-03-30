Kris Bernal on motherhood and acting comeback

Kris is one of the celebs who attended the multi-brand store Corso Como 88’s event.

Kapuso actress Kris Bernal is reflecting on having another baby with husband Perry Choi. They currently have a one-year-old daughter, Hailee Lucca.

Kris admitted she was a “very strict” mom to her child, especially during her first year. “As in (I was) focused on taking care of my baby. I was very hands on,” she told The STAR during Corso Como 88’s anniversary at the One Ayala Mall, Makati City. She was one of the attendees at the multi-brand store’s event.

“I’m still hands on but I can go out already. I’m able to attend events. I’m back to being active on my social media accounts. But at first, I really had a hard time adjusting. Now, (I’m) still adjusting but somehow I’m getting it like I’m already considering having another baby.”

The former “StarStruck” winner admitted that it was challenging at first to become a mother and she told herself that it was going to be her first and last pregnancy with Hailee. But her mindset changed when she saw her daughter growing up.

“She becomes more independent na parang kaya mo ng iwan and then nakikita mo how she grows up and learns about her surroundings. Then she gets exposed to different people, different things. Parang ang sarap magkaroon ng baby.”

Kris wants to have three or four children in the future.

The first-time mom has also learned to take things slow when she became a parent, she shared. “It’s like don’t rush things. Everything that’s going on with your life, that can wait. Your other priorities can wait. But like what I’ve said, with the baby growing up, witnessing her first milestones, minsan lang yan mangyari. So slow down and cherish it,” she mused.

Photo from Kris’ Instagram page Kris Bernal is open to having more kids after watching Hailee Lucca grow up.

She furthered that her priorities have changed as well. “I’m more ready for adulting. I’m not young at all. I’m more on family, business, things like that. My vision is clearer now on what I want in the future.”

Kris took a showbiz break when she got pregnant about two years ago. Her last series was GMA Network’s “Artikulo 247.”

She recently returned to acting via GMA Network’s drama anthology “Tadhana.”

Meanwhile, Kris was thrilled to grace the Corso Como 88 event, along with other showbiz personalities. The multi-brand store features Italian and Parisian luxury brands of bags and fragrances with branches at Level 3 of One Ayala Mall in Makati City and the Ground Floor of Ayala 30th in Pasig City. Its president and chief executive officer is Imelda Menguito Sciandra.

Kris shared that she has been collecting designer bags and pieces of jewelry for so many years even before becoming an actress.

“That’s my indulgence and reward to myself. It’s nice to know that there’s a store that accommodates different brands, from low to high end meron sila. And at the same time, the prices are very affordable. I enjoyed attending these kinds of events because I get to shop and at the same time, I get to bond and see my colleagues in the industry.”

Prior to becoming a mom, she was fond of micro, mini-bags but shifted to oversized bags recently. “Mga large bags na because syempre andami ng mga kailangan ni baby. But nung wala pa akong baby, I love micro or mini bags since my body frame is petite… I have to let go of those and switch to big bags since I became a mom.”