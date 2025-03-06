Basketball player Caelan Tiongson reacts to romance rumors with BINI Aiah

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player Caelan Tiongson reacted on romance rumors between him and BINI Aiah.

In his interview with One Sports, Caelan admitted that he knew Aiah.

“I met her through a mutual friend and she’s a great person, but I’m not gonna speak about her personal life anymore than that," Caelan said.

“She’s a great person and that’s all I gotta say,” he added.

The Rain or Shine player said that he is also a fan of BINI.

Romance rumors between the two began when Aiah was spotted watching the semifinal match of Rain or Shine against Talk N Text.

Caelan, meanwhile, also watched BINI's Grand BINIverse concert in Philippine Arena.

RELATED: BINI releases 'BINIverse' extended play ahead of world tour