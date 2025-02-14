Comedian Matutina passes away at 78

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Matutina has passed away. She was 78.

In a report by GMA News, Matutina's daughter, Shiela Guerrero, confirmed the passing of her mother.

“My mom passed away this morning,” she told GMA News.

According to Sheila, Matutina's certificate identified Acute Respiratory Failure due to Volume Fluid Overload as her immediate cause of death.

She also had Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease due to Hypertensive Nephrosclerosis.

Born Evelyn Bontogon-Guerrero, Matutina is known for her role as the helper of Doña Delilah (played by the late Dely Atay-atayan) in the 1970s comedy series "John en Marsha," starring Dolphy and Nida Blanca.

