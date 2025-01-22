Karla Estrada threatens to take legal action vs 'famewhore'

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Karla Estrada warned that she would take a legal action against an unnamed person.

In her Facebook account, Karla called out someone, saying she has no time for her but her lawyer has.

“Fame whore, Low life people. I don’t have Time for this, But my lawyers (have). Cyber libel here we go,” Karla wrote.

The post, however, is now deleted.

Karla's post came after Jellie Aw, fianceé of her ex-boyfriend Jam Ignacio, called her out on social media.

“Karla Estrada nanahimik ako! Wag mo damay work ko," Jellie wrote on her IG story.

"Nanahimik ako mommy," she added.

Karla and Jam ended their relationship in 2023, while Jam and Jellie started theirs in August 2024.

