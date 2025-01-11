^

Star Cinema announces new playdate for Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 1:11pm
Star Cinema announces new playdate for Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie
Paulo Avelino and Kim Chiu
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Production studio Star Cinema confirmed its new movie "My Love Will Make You Disappear," starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, will come out on March 26, six weeks after its initial planned release date.

Rumors about a new release date first emerged after a photo from a theatrical house circulated, drawing some fans to believe that the movie will be screened in April instead of a pre-Valentine's Day release on February 12.

Avelino on Friday posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, "Ma-experience nga na hindi tumapos ng pelikula."

Fans have since demanded an explanation from Star Cinema asking for clarification whether the move is indeed true and if both actors were informed about it.

The studio released a statement today on its social media channels announcing the new playdate for "My Love Will Make You Disappear" is on March 26.

Star Magic said the reason for the date change was "in light of new developments and exciting opportunities to expand into the North American market."

It even mentioned collaborating with a global distributor and marketing firm to help promote the movie.

"My Love Will Make You Disappear" marks Chiu and Avelino's first feature after starring in the series "Linlang" and headlining the Philippine adaptation of the Korean drama with the same name, "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?"

