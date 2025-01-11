'Different Vice offering': Vice Ganda's â€˜And the Breadwinner Isâ€™ still showing in extended MMFF run

'Different Vice offering': Vice Ganda's ‘And the Breadwinner Is’ still showing in extended MMFF run

Vice Ganda graces the block screening of 'And the Breadwinner Is' at Uptown Tempur Cinema on Jan. 9, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 fever is still on as the 50th edition’s run got extended for another week, until January 14, due to public clamor.

Given this, actor Vice Ganda is calling on Filipinos to see her entry, “And the Breadwinner Is,” in cinemas, saying it will give viewers a “brand new experience."

“Kaya sa mga hindi nakakapanood, humabol na po kayo. May time pa po kayo. So let’s go ‘And the Breadwinner Is,’” Vice said.

Vice, who received the Special Jury Citation for her performance in the touching drama directed by Jun Lana, graced the special block screening of the film at Uptown Tempur Cinema in Taguig City on Thursday, January 9. The VIP screening was organized by MMFF “Gabi ng Parangal” host Tim Yap in support of MMFF entries.

“What a way to end your year and what a best way to start your year also by watching ‘And the Breadwinner Is,” Tim said, describing the film as a “different Vice offering.”

The “And the Breadwinner Is” star likewise said the film is a different offering from her.

“I’m very excited for you guys to see this. I’m very proud of this movie and yes, ibang offering ito from my team, from me dahil this is not gonna be the usual comedy movie na ibinibigay ko sa inyo since I started doing films,” Vice said.

“I hope that everyone gets to enjoy the movie. 'Di ko alam kung gets to enjoy dahil parang sa dulo hindi nakakatawa. Pero this is gonna give you a brand new experience,” she added.

Vice shared that the Star Cinema offering explains the plight of breadwinners in the Philippines.

“Alam ko naman maraming sa inyong breadwinner o may kilalang breadwinner. This will somehow explain kung pano talaga 'yung totoong plight ng maraming breadwinners dito sa Pilipinas. Somehow marami kayong mari-realize sa mga kundisyon ng napakaraming Pilipino dito po sa Pilipinas and I’m very excited for you guys to meet the Salvador family, especially my character, Bambi,” the actor said.

Director Pepe Diokno, who directed another MMFF entry “Isang Himala,” also graced the screening for “And the Breadwinner Is.”

Vice congratulated Pepe, whose fillm earned 10 nominations and won five awards for “Isang Himala,” including, fourth Best Picture, Special Jury Prize, Best Musical Score (Vincent de Jesus), Best Original Theme Song ("Ang Himala ay Nasa Puso" by Vincent de Jesus and Ricky Lee, interpreted by JK Labajo), and Best Supporting Actress (Kakki Teodoro).

“I also wanna say congratulations to Direk Pepe Diokno. Thank you so much for taking the time and congratulations for ‘Isang Himala,’” Vice said.

Select cinemas will continue showing the official MMFF 50 entries until January 14.

