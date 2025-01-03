Miguel Tanfelix feels ‘sense of purpose’ leading ‘Mga Batang Riles’ cast

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tanfelix might be young but he has already spent two decades in local showbiz, and he now feels a sense of purpose leading new actors in his upcoming nightly action-drama show “Mga Batang Riles.”

The 26-year-old actor is excited to lead the show’s titular young cast, which includes himself, Kokoy de Santos, Raheel Bhyria, Bruce Roeland, and Antonio Vinzon. Only Kokoy is familiar among Miguel’s co-stars, having appeared in several TV shows and movies.

“Para siyang another surge of energy kapag isipin mong meron kang responsibility na maging leader on and off set ng ‘Mga Batang Riles.’ Ano siya, parang bagong purpose, kumbaga,” the actor told Philstar.com after the press conference for his show last month.

“Mga Batang Riles” premieres on Monday, January 6, on GMA-7.

“Though it’s tiring, nakakapagod pero ‘yun ‘yung nagpapa-excite sa akin sa show na ito. Meron kang purpose. Katulad nu'ng sinasabi ni Sir Ronnie [Ricketts], may voice ako sa show na ito. Kaya ang sarap maging part nitong production na ito. Merong collaborative relationship,” the actor added.

Miguel started in showbiz at the age of five as a contestant on "Starstruck Kids" in 2004, where he eventually won the reality search for young talent.

Though the actor is busy with his upcoming show, he still hopes to travel and pursue his other passions. He also aspires to direct a "dark, psychological" short film when his schedule permits.

Miguel, who has a string of shows to his name including “Encantadia,” “Mulawin vs. Ravena,” and “Voltes V: Legacy,” said his fans should watch out for his show.

“Totoo po ‘pag sinabi ko sa inyong dugo, luha at pawis ang nilaan namin dito sa show na ito. Sana abangan niyo, sana ma-appreciate ninyo ang ‘Mga Batang Riles’ dahil istorya ito na makaka-relate ang lahat ng mga tao, lalo na ‘yung mga pinagdadamutan ng karapatan, opportunities sa buhay. Eto ‘yung magiging boses ninyo,” Miguel said.

