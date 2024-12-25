^

Kathryn Bernardo treats team to Bangkok trip after 'Hello, Love, Again' success

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 25, 2024 | 6:00pm
Kathryn Bernardo (left) and her team flew to Bangkok, Thailand as seen on the actress' Instagram post.
MANILA, Philippines — Box-office star Kathryn Bernardo treated her team to a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. 

Boop Yap, Kathryn's stylist, shared some photos of their trip on Instagram. 

"Great food and great friends that are family. Thank you @bernardokath!" Boop captioned the post. 

Kathryn also posted some snaps on her Instagram account. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priscilla Tañedo (@boopyap)

"And the tom yum series continues…," Kathryn wrote. 

The actress is currently on vacation after the success of her blockbuster movie "Hello Love Again" with Alden Richards, which earned more than P1 billion globally. 

"Thank you sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa movie, sa lahat ng mga kababayan natin. Grabe, parte kayo nito," Kathryn said in a previous interview with GMA News.

"Thank you for making this happen. Thank you for making this possible. Congratulations to us," she added.

RELATED'Hello, Love, Again' overtakes 'Rewind' as highest-grossing Filipino film

