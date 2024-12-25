^

Why the future looks bright for The Brut Collective

DIRECT LINE CONVERSATIONS - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Why the future looks bright for The Brut Collective
Reb Belleza, David Kaufman, Sandino Martin and Ron Lopez Davis

Andy Warhol, an American visual artist and prominent figure in the pop art movement, once remarked, “Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.”

Magnificent art pieces are reflections of an artist’s creative brilliance and are best appreciated by the audience when showcased in exhibits.

This is what a group of four dynamic and passionate artists called The Brut Collective is doing. “I honestly believe that we’re a force to be reckoned with,” enthused movie actor-artist Reb Belleza during our conversation on “The Interviewer,” which can be viewed on my YouTube channel

Ron Lopez Davis, David Kaufman, and Sandino Martin completed the creative ensemble.

Reb explained how The Brut Collective started. “Nagsimula ito kasi nag-isip ako bilang isang pintor na baka may kailangan na isang grupo na mag-sho-show constantly tapos makikilala sa mga ginagawa nila.”

Ron is his good friend, and Reb knows David back at La Salle. He was not aware that David was also painting aside from his furniture and stone business.

Then there was a need for someone to do the installations and sculptures.

“My daughter Sabina is classmates with Sandino in UP Theater and they are close. My wife goes, ‘Sandino sculpts.’” Reb invited the actor to an art exhibit last year and saw his work.

The artists have their takes when it comes to style.

According to Sandino, “My art is an extension of myself. I always believed that when I was still an actor, I was a sculptor already. I’m sculpting different roles from my body. As an artist, I am now focusing on my past dreams and my past musings. I think it’s very therapeutic also for me to look back and to look forward.”

The Brut Collective had an amazing turnout in their initial foray as a group during a recent art exhibit.

Ron said, “Our main motivation was just to present ourselves this first show, then it kinda went crazy. We used just our friends on our Instagram and Facebook, and we did whatever normal announcements. What happened was, we started getting calls after our opening from the people who were sharing, and then we were getting interviews here and there.”

The artists were happy with the great feedback they received. They also enjoyed interacting with the viewers inside the gallery and discussing their artworks and the meaning behind each piece.

David relishes how things are happening right now. “It’s a wonderful feeling because I’ve been in business for three decades and no one is saying, ‘Oh, you have such a beautiful construction. You have such a beautiful stone. You have such beautiful tiles. Congratulations.’ It doesn’t happen. I’m like a hardware store. But here, I walk in the gallery and everybody is saying congratulations. It’s like, all of a sudden, I’m a star.”

David’s Jewish father dissuaded him from becoming an artist when he was young because his dad wanted David to pursue business as a profession.

The future looks bright for The Brut Collective. The members recognize the importance of their brand and where they are heading as a group.

Reb said, “This is going to grow but we promised ourselves that we’re gonna remain four. Sandino is going to grow and everybody is going to have fun.”

