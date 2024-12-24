^

Claudine Barreto teases 'Home Along Da Riles' comeback in 2025

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 5:44pm
Claudine Barreto teases 'Home Along Da Riles' comeback in 2025
Excerpt of the "Home Along Da Riles" teaser
Claudine Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto teased fans of "Home Along Da Riles" that the iconic comedy series would be returning in the new year.

Claudine posted on her Instagram account a video showing a miniature version of the "Home Along Da Riles" set celebrating Christmas.

The miniature set, designed by Pampanga-based artist Nhoda Muñoz, was accompanied by a slowed-down version of the show's theme song composed by Homer Flores.

"The Cosmes are back! See you in 2025! Our favorite family returns along da riles this 2025" teased Claudine in the caption, also including a line from the theme that goes "Kung tayo ay may unity, ang imposible ay pwede."

Coincidentally, Claudine posted the video just as the original show marked its 32nd anniversay since it first aired on ABS-CBN.

 

"Home Along Da Riles" ran from from 1992 to 2003 in a cast led by the late Dolphy, Nova Villa, Bernardo Bernardo, Smokey Manaloto, Gio Alvarez, Maybelyn dela Cruz, and Vandolph Quizon.

Claudine was a main cast member until 1998 when she departed the show for other commitments, returning for guest appearances.

Also appearing on the show were Babalu, Carding Castro, Paula Peralejo, Nikki Valdez, Ces Quesada, Rica Peralejo, Vhong Navarro, and Dennis Padilla.

A restored version of the series' movie adaptation opened the Philippine Film Industry Month back in September 2023 attended by the cast, who also recently reunited for a Christmas party.

CLAUDINE BARRETTO

DOLPHY

HOME ALONG DA RILES
